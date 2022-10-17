T20 World Cup 2022: "Don't know why India bought cheetahs from Namibia, they already had one" - Fans thrilled as Virat Kohli's fielding brilliance helps India beat Australia

Virat Kohli once again proved why he is one of the best fielders in the world through his sensational contributions in Team India's thrilling six-run win over Australia in their T20 World Cup warm-up game in Brisbane on Monday.

With Australia needing just 16 runs off the final two overs, Kohli denied the quick single as his swift pick-up and throw ensured the dangerous Tim David was well short of his crease. What made the former Indian captain's effort even more remarkable was the fact that while he threw the ball, he was off balance.

While many thought that the fielding effort couldn't be topped, Virat Kohli pulled off a stunning one-handed catch. With just seven runs needed off four balls, Pat Cummins smashed Mohammed Shami straight down the ground and would have thought the ball was traveling for a six.

Kohli, however, not only saved six runs, but also leaped high and grabbed a one-handed stunner to send Cummins back to the pavilion. Even the great man himself was surprised when he pulled that off, with the Australian dugout in shock.

Fans on Twitter hailed Virat Kohli for his incredible efforts on the field. They believe he turned the game on its head. Here are some of the reactions:

zayn @ZaynMahmood5 FREAKIN HELL VIRAT KOHLI YOU BEAST

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit Also, 34 year Kohli more athletic fielder than 20 yr olds who are waiting in the wings. Don't even know why that is.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Virat Kohli is one of the best ever in world cricket.

Ansh Shah @asmemesss Don't know why India bought cheetahs from Namibia India had already one cheetah that is VIRAT KOHLI

Veerot Popa @Veerot_ What A Catch And What A Run Out Fitness Freak King Kohli Game Changer With Fielding

ishan mandal @thisishanmandal India has been able to defend this , credit to Virat Kohli. #INDvsAUS

Liam Clarke @Clarkeyy23 VIRAT KOHLI STOP IT!! Takes catch of the tournament.. in a warm up #T20WorldCup

Silly Point @FarziCricketer The look on Kohli's face after that catch.

ARYAN_OP™ @ARYAN__OP What a catch by Virat Kohli. Game changing moment #ViratKohli #TeamIndia

Virat Kohli's fielding will be crucial on Australian grounds

The catching from the current Indian team has been below par since their Asia Cup debacle. On the big grounds of Australia, this facet of the game becomes even more crucial as boundaries are hard to come by and the batters will push the fielders to make a mistake.

India are also without arguably their best fielder in Ravindra Jadeja. This is where Kohli's fielding in the deep is going to be of paramount importance. The catch and run-out today showed exactly what he is capable of, even when he has an off-day with the bat.

