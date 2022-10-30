T20 World Cup 2022: "Dono sawalon ke jawab mere paas nahi hai"- Mohammad Hafeez takes indirect dig at Pakistan's performance

Former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is among many disappointed and frustrated Pakistan fans for their poor performances so far in T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan are yet to open their account in the points tally, losing two last-ball thrillers against India and Zimbabwe.

The defeat to Zimbabwe in particular was disturbing for quite a few of their fans as Pakistan couldn't even chase a modest target of 131. raising further questions about their batting.

Mohammad Hafeez posted a video on his Twitter handle where he was an expert on a show and the host asked him about Pakistan's chances of making it to the semifinals. The host asked:

"Main Hafeez bhai se puchna chahata hu, number one, yeh jo strike rotation hai, running between the wickets hai woh kaise behetar ho sakti hai Pakistan ke perspective se, aur dusra, kya Pakistan semis tak pohoch sakta hai?" (I what ant to ask Hafeez, one, what does Pakistan need to do to improve strike rotation, and two, can Pakistan reach the semis?).

Replying with a smirk, Hafeez said that he had no answer to it. This silence spoke volumes about how frustrated he seemed to be with the current setup. He opined:

"Dono sawalon ke jawab mere paas nahi hai." (I don't have the answers to both the questions)

Here's what Hafeez captioned his video with in his tweet:

"When u r total clueless while being an expert."

Mohammad Hafeez was gutted after Pakistan's loss to Zimbabwe

Pakistan seemed to have the game in the bag against Zimbabwe, when they needed 43 runs off 39 balls with seven wickets in hand. However, Sikandar Raza's double-strike laid the seeds of doubt in the Men in Green's ranks.

The lower-order took the game deep, but fell agonizingly short by just one run. Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter to express how heartbroken he felt after the loss. He tweeted:

Pakistan's hopes of making it to the semifinals are no longer in their hands, even if they win all their remaining games.

