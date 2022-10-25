T20 World Cup 2022: "Either you are stupid, or you are deliberately trying to act like that" - Salman Butt hits out at Pakistani fans for creating fake no-ball controversy 

Former opening batter Salman Butt has expressed displeasure over the no-ball controversy surrounding the T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, October 23.

He opined that while it was a close call, replays clearly indicated that Mohammad Nawaz's high full-toss was over Virat Kohli's waist at the time of contact. Butt suggested that the on-field officials made the right call by signaling a no-ball.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

"Either you are stupid, or you are deliberately trying to act like that. When it comes to the no-ball, it was a marginal call. But when you look at the replay, it is clear that the ball was slightly over the waist when it hit the bat. Once it is over the waist, it is eligible to be called a no-ball."

Many Pakistani fans and ex-cricketers targeted the umpires for the no-ball call, stating that they should have gone upstairs to check with the third umpire.

Butt, however, clarified that an over-the-waist no-ball can only be checked by the TV umpire if a wicket has fallen on that particular delivery. He added:

"The ball went for a six. The on-field officials could have only gone to the third umpire if a wicket had fallen on the ball."

Nawaz's no-ball shifted the momentum in the Men in Blue's favor in the last-over thriller. India ultimately secured a stunning four-wicket win in the clash, chasing down Pakistan's total of 159 on the very last ball of the game.

"They are not aware of the cricketing laws" - Salman Butt on the people who are questioning decisions made by the umpires during India-Pakistan match

Apart from the no-ball controversy, several Pakistani fans have also raised questions over Indian batters running three runs after Kohli was bowled out off a free-hit in the final over of the run chase.

Butt emphasized that by creating such controversies, these fans are stealing the limelight away from top-notch efforts from both sides. He mentioned that it was a closely fought battle between the two arch-rivals, with India emerging victorious after Kohli's heroic knock.

He explained:

"There has been a lot of noise on social media. Unfortunately, they are not aware of the cricketing laws. Furthermore, by sparking controversy over these two balls, they are undermining a super effort.

"It was an outstanding match in which the pendulum swung both ways. India ultimately won the game thanks to Virat Kohli's brilliance."

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side started their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign by defeating Pakistan in their opening encounter. Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls, was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

