T20 World Cup 2022: "Enjoy your success, but don't go overboard" - Wasim Akram's advice to Bangladesh for their exaggerated celebrations

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has advised Bangladesh to keep their celebrations in check ahead of their T20 World Cup encounter against India. The two teams will clash at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.

Over the years, many have criticized Bangladesh for celebrating too early during a game. They have often resorted to the 'Naagin dance' celebration after picking up a key wicket only to lose their grip on the contest thereafter.

The biggest example of their premature celebration came in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Mushfiqur Rahim jumped in joy against India when they needed two runs off three balls in a must-win game. The team went on to lose that match by one run following a mini collapse and MS Dhoni's last-ball run-out.

Wasim Akram feels that when the Bangla Tigers lose games, they fall flat on their face due to such extravagant celebrations. While talking on A Sports, here's what the legendary pacer had to say:

"I like Bangladesh cricket. I like the way they are passionate and how cricket is all over their country. But if I am with their team, I will advise the youngsters that okay, you get excited, but in control."

Akram continued:

"I have seen quite a few teams when they are new on the big stage, they celebrate in such a way that they aren't going to get to celebrate ever again. So enjoy your success, but don't go overboard."

Misbah ul Haq feels Bangladesh can upset India

Former Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq was also present on the A Sports panel and provided his opinion while previewing the India-Bangladesh encounter. He feels that although the Men in Blue have dominated this fixture in the past, Shakib Al Hasan and Co. can't be written off easily.

On this, Misbah stated:

"You can't really predict anything in T20 cricket. Any team can beat a bigger team and cause an upset, and I think this World Cup has seen the most number of upsets."

He praised Taskin Ahmed, who has eight wickets in three matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup, and added:

"Taskin Ahmed has been in good form so who knows? He may bowl a good spell upfront and get India under pressure. We speak about Adelaide being a batting pitch, but who knows if there is some moisture and it aids the bowlers more."

Bangladesh need a win against India to keep their semifinal qualification hopes alive.

