T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman to leave for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation for knee injury

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced that left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman will undergo rehabilitation for his injured knee in London. The board also revealed that the opener will depart for the United Kingdom on Friday evening.

The 32-year-old batter reportedly landed awkwardly on his knee while fielding during the 2022 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka last Sunday in Dubai. Pakistan lost the decider by 23 runs as Zaman departed for a first-ball duck in their pursuit of 171.

The PCB issued a statement saying they will take care of all the travel arrangements for the batter and provide the best care to ensure his quick recovery.

"Fakhar Zaman will depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation. As per the protocols, the PCB has scheduled his medical appointments with specialists who will be providing the best medical care for his rehabilitation.

"During his stay in London, the PCB will make all relevant logistical arrangements for Fakhar and he will remain under the supervision of the PCB Advisory Panel, which includes Dr Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr Zafar Iqbal — who are also treating Shaheen Shah Afridi."

Following his poor performance in the Asia Cup, the selectors relegated the southpaw to the reserve-player list for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He managed only 96 runs in six games at 16 and maintained a strike rate of 103.23.

Zaman, rested for the seven-match T20 series against England, is one of the three cricketers on the reserves list alongside Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

Reserve players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Before the T20 World Cup, Pakistan have T20 series lined up against England, followed by a tri-series in New Zealand involving Bangladesh. The 2009 champions will lock horns against India on October 23 at the MCG in their first match of the tournament.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava