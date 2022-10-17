T20 World Cup 2022: "First time he has missed the middle of the bat ever against us" - Kane Richardson on taking Suryakumar Yadav's wicket during warm-up fixture 

Australian pacer Kane Richardson opened up about the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav during the warm-up contest between India and Australia on Monday, October 17.

The No. 2 ranked T20I batter missed a full toss on the leg stump, leading to a thick outside edge. Richardson safely took the catch on his followthrough and could not help but laugh at the absurdity of the dismissal.

Suryakumar also mirrored the bowler's reaction on his way back to the pavilion.

Labeling Suryakumar as the best T20 batter in the world at present, Richardson said during the innings break:

"First time he has missed the middle of the bat ever against us. In India, it would have probably flown out of the ground. He is probably the best in the world so good to get one back."

Richardson added:

"Feels like a COVID game. I am sure we will all be playing in front of full houses in a couple of days' time."

The right-arm pacer was the pick of the Australian bowlers as he finished with figures of 4-30 off his four overs at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Suryakumar Yadav continued his rich vein of form with a sublime fifty against Australia

The middle-order batter looked at ease in the Australian conditions right from the word go in the warm-up contest. He scored 50 runs off 33 deliveries with the aid of six fours and a maximum. His exploits in the middle overs allowed India to post 186-6 on the board..

Currently only behind Mohammad Rizwan in the ICC T20I rankings, Suryakumar has had a memorable year in the shortest format. He was among the first set of players to cement his place in the T20 World Cup 2022 on the back of his consistent impactful knocks.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Will it be enough? 🤔



📸: BCCI



#INDvAUS #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter Fifties from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav help India post a total of 186/7 on the board.Will it be enough? 🤔📸: BCCI Fifties from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav help India post a total of 186/7 on the board. Will it be enough? 🤔📸: BCCI#INDvAUS #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter https://t.co/5SLG0fjV8i

He has recorded 801 runs in T20Is 2022 at a strike rate of 184.56. The Mumbai-born batter also scored his maiden T20I hundred during the third match against England at Old Trafford in Manchester in July.

Did India post a defendable total in their first warm-up contest against Australia? Let us know what you think.

