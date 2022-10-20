T20 World Cup 2022:  "Going to play a big role for India" - Shane Watson on Dinesh Karthik's value 

Shane Watson believes that Team India's senior wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik could pip Rishabh Pant when it comes to the finisher's role at the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Aussie pointed out how the right-handed batter has been in impressive form lately, taking games away from the opposition with quick-fire knocks. Watson mentioned that Karthik is a valuable addition to India's squad, given his ability to hit boundaries right from the word go.

Watson made these remarks during an interview with the TOI. He explained:

"It's a good predicament that India have got. DK is batting brilliantly. He is just incredible. He just continues to come in and just take games away from world-class bowling (teams) straightaway.

"So, if that’s the role needed within the Indian team, then Dinesh Karthik is certainly the man for that. If they just want someone to come in right at the end and hit boundaries straightaway, then DK is the best for this role."

Speaking of Rishabh Pant's batting, Watson stated that while the southpaw is also capable of upping the ante, he sees him more as a middle-order batter than a designated finisher. He added:

"Whereas, Rishabh can certainly do that too. But in my mind, he is more of a middle-order batsman right now. Both Rishabh and Dinesh Karthik are very sharp. It just depends on what roles they need to fill in. Karthik is going to play a big role for India at the T20 World Cup."

India have backed Karthik over Pant in their recent T20I outings. Karthik got the nod over the left-hander in the side's warm-up match against hosts Australia. Furthermore, Pant was also spotted with a heavily tapped right knee during the fixture.

"He definitely needed a break just to be able to re-energize his batteries" - Shane Watson on India's senior batter Virat Kohli

Watson acknowledged that Virat Kohli has showcased tremendous form since returning from a short break ahead of the Asia Cup 2022. He claimed that it was important for the player to take some time off in order to re-energize himself.

The 41-year-old emphasized that Kohli seems to have found his rhythm and has looked in fine touch with the bat. He predicted that the seasoned campaigner would play a major role for Rohit Sharma and Co. at the showpiece event.

Watson added:

"Virat is batting very nicely right now. The way he played against Australia alone, a couple of those innings, the way he batted, he was at his best. Some of those shots that he played were amazing. Virat is batting at his absolute best.

"He definitely needed a break just to be able to re-energize his batteries. And you can see the way he has made a comeback into the Indian team. The way he’s batting, he’s going to play a key role for India in the T20 World Cup."

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022. The blockbuster clash will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (October 23).

