Harbhajan Singh feels South Africa losing a point in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener against Zimbabwe might have pleased Pakistan slightly.

The Proteas restricted their African neighbors to 79/5 in a match reduced to nine overs at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, October 24. However, multiple rain interruptions denied them a point even though they smashed 51 runs in the three overs they faced, with a minimum of five overs per side required for a result.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan reckoned the South African and Pakistan teams might have contrasting emotions. He elaborated:

"They (South Africa) will be disappointed a lot for sure. They know it is not an easy group. Pakistan would have become slightly happy that they got just one point. If all of Pakistan's matches are played fully and one or two more matches of South Africa are washed out, South Africa might even get eliminated despite playing well."

Harbhajan pointed out that the loss of a crucial point leaves Temba Bavuma and Co. with an uphill task ahead of them. The former Indian spinner observed:

"They should have definitely got two points. They deserve it as well, considering the way they batted. They showed they wanted to win this game at any cost. They have got only one point now and they will have to put in the hard yards in the remaining games."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Feel for South Africa here - it could've been an easy win for them requiring just 13 in the last 4 overs. The rain has damaged their victory here, tough luck. Feel for South Africa here - it could've been an easy win for them requiring just 13 in the last 4 overs. The rain has damaged their victory here, tough luck.

India, Pakistan and South Africa will likely fight it out for the two semi-final berths from Group 2 of the Super 12 stage. The Proteas losing a point against the Chevrons will likely benefit the other two sides, especially the Men in Green, who suffered a last-ball loss to arch-rivals India in their opening fixture.

"He becomes twice the player where there is bounce" - Harbhajan Singh on Quinton de Kock's blazing knock

Quinton de Kock launched a breathtaking attack on the Zimbabwe bowlers. [P/C: Twitter]

Harbhajan was also asked about his views on the blazing knock played by Quinton de Kock. He replied:

"The way he (De Kock) batted, we have discussed earlier as well, that this pitch will suit him. He is a very good backfoot player and he becomes twice the player where there is bounce."

Harbhajan concluded by stating that the Australian pitches will suit the Proteas wicketkeeper-batter's game. The cricketer-turned-commentator reasoned:

"The Australian pitches will suit him. He gets stuck where the ball spins a little or slows down slightly. Wherever the pitch has bounce and pace, he likes it a lot because he plays in South Africa."

De Kock smoked an unbeaten 47 off just 18 deliveries, with the help of eight fours and a six. However, his belligerent knock went in vain as rain played spoilsport.

