Harbhajan Singh feels the defeat against Zimbabwe will haunt Pakistan as it has put them on the brink of T20 World Cup 2022 exit.

The Men in Green were stunned by the Chevrons in their Group 2 Super-12 clash in Perth on Thursday, October 27, as they lost by one run. Although Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to 130/8, they lost wickets at regular intervals in the run chase and managed only 129/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan was asked about the likely talks in the Pakistan dressing room after the loss. He responded:

"I don't think they would have been talking much. They will be in shock about what happened.

"I can understand the first result against India, they were saying that luck was not on their side - the no-ball was not given, but this game will haunt them for a long time because it has shown them the exit door."

Harbhajan added that Babar Azam and Co. would have least expected a loss against Zimbabwe that would leave them on the verge of being eliminated from the tournament. The former India spinner elaborated:

"Zimbabwe might have been expecting to go there and try and win, but Pakistan wouldn't have thought about it even in their dreams that they will have to face such a result, that if someone will knock them out of the tournament, it will be Zimbabwe."

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph Thats embarrassing, to be most polite! Thats embarrassing, to be most polite!

Pakistan are placed second-last in the Group 2 points table, only above the Netherlands. They are yet to open their account and would need other results to go their way to make it through to the semi-finals even if they win their remaining three group-stage matches.

"It is a big thing for Zimbabwe cricket" - Harbhajan Singh on their win against Pakistan

Zimbabwe came through the qualifiers to make it to the Super 12 stage.

On the flip side, Harbhajan termed the shock result a great sign for Zimbabwe and world cricket. He explained:

"It is a very good sign for cricket for Zimbabwe to perform so well on this stage. It is a big thing for Zimbabwe cricket and international cricket, that one more team has stood up, which had almost gone off to sleep for the last many years."

Harbhajan concluded by hoping that the win would trigger a revival of cricket in the African nation. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"This team used to be very strong in the Andy Flower days. Now that team has got their mojo again, so I expect Zimbabwe cricket to improve even further. This is that big story because of which people will want to play cricket."

Zimbabwe are currently placed third in the Group 2 points table, with three points to their credit, behind South Africa on net run rate, and India. Craig Ervine's side have a decent shot at qualifying for the knockout stage if they win at least two of their three remaining games.

