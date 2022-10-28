T20 World Cup 2022: "Have some guts and accept the fact that you haven't been able to perform" - Danish Kaneria at Iftikhar Ahmed after Pakistan's loss to Zimbabwe

Danish Kaneria blasted Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed following the team's one-run loss to Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, October 27.

He pointed out that while Iftikhar performed well in the opening encounter against India, he has failed to contribute consistently. Kaneria opined that the batter deserves to be criticized, given how poorly he has been playing.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

"Iftikhar Ahmed scored runs in one match, came to the press conference, and that's about it. Leave cricket and learn how to speak first. It's not about your mother and father, it's about playing hardcore cricket.

"Instead of complaining, you should look to perform. People are doing the right thing by criticizing him. Come on, have some guts and accept the fact that you haven't been able to perform."

Iftikhar was one of the top performers with the bat for Pakistan against India, mustering 51 runs off 34 balls. However, he struggled in the ensuing match against Zimbabwe, managing just during his brief stay at the crease.

Babar Azam and Co. were unsuccessful in chasing a total of 130 against Zimbabwe. The side lost the closely fought battle by one run, suffering their second consecutive loss at the showpiece event.

"Just play in Dubai and Pakistan and be happy by winning there" - Danish Kaneria

Kaneria suggested that the team management must make some harsh calls following a string of poor performances. He wants the selectors to drop all the players in favor of youngsters.

Reacting to reports of the side not willing to travel to India for the 2023 World Cup if the Men in Blue refuse to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, he stated that the side don't deserve to play anywhere apart from their home soil and Dubai.

He remarked:

"All Pakistani players should be removed from the team. A young should be sent instead of these guys. Doesn't matter even if we lose. But at least a time will come when they will deliver.

"We say that we won't go to India to play. But the fact is that these guys don't deserve to go anywhere. Just play in Dubai and Pakistan and be happy by winning there. You can't play anywhere else."

The Babar Azam-led side have received widespread criticism from fans and experts alike for their poor performance at the T20 World Cup 2022. They will next be seen in action against the Netherlands on Sunday, October 30.

