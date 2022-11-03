T20 World Cup 2022: "He had to change his shape while throwing"- Sunil Gavaskar explains why KL Rahul should be hailed for Litton Das' run-out

Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar believes vice-captain KL Rahul showed great presence of mind while running out Bangladesh's Litton Das at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Najmul Hossain Shanto tucked the ball towards square leg and called for two straight away. So according to Gavaskar, Rahul not only had to come in quickly from mid-wicket to collect the ball, but also change his posture and throw to the bowler's end where Das struggled to complete the second run.

Speaking to Aaj Tak after the match, here's what Sunil Gavaskar had to say about KL Rahul's direct hit:

"Rahul ran from mid-wicket to square leg and so throwing at the wicketkeeper's end would have been easier. However, he must have seen that Litton Das lost his balance and so changed the end and threw it where the non-striker ran. This made it an even better run-out because he had to change his shape while throwing."

Run out from KL Rahul turned the game on its head: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar believes KL Rahul running out the dangerous Litton Das turned the game in India's favor. Chasing 186 runs to win, Bangladesh looked on their way to a comfortable win with the way Das batted as he brought up his fifty off just 21 balls.

However, India seemed to be a completely charged-up side after the rain stoppage. Das' run out put Bangladesh on the backfoot as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

On this, Gavaskar stated:

"Bangladesh were in the driver's seat before rain arrived. A break often disturbs batter's concentration. But it wasn't easy for the fielders either as the outfield was wet and slippery.

"That's why I think the run-out from KL Rahul turned the game on its head. This is the beauty of T20 cricket that one such dismissal can change the course of the game."

India's morale will be at an all-time high after their last-ball thriller against Bangladesh.

