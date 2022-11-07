T20 World Cup 2022: "He has done well against England" - Ravi Shastri wants Rishabh Pant to play in the semi-final

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri feels Rishabh Pant must play in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10. The former Indian all-rounder feels that the southpaw brings in the X-factor and can take the game away from England.

Pant played his first game of the tournament against Zimbabwe on Sunday, November 6, but perished cheaply as Ryan Burl took a splendid catch.

The southpaw, who replaced Dinesh Karthik in the starting XI, managed only three runs before departing in the 14th over of India's innings.

Speaking after India's 71-run victory over Zimbabwe in Melbourne, Shastri agreed that while Karthik remains a team player, the Men in Blue must play a match-winner like Pant to face England. The 60-year-old also recalled how the Delhi keeper-batter single-handedly helped India beat England in an ODI earlier in the year.

Shastri was quoted as saying by India Today:

"Dinesh is a lovely team player. But when it comes to a game against England or New Zealand, just seeing their attack, I think you need a robust left-hander who can turn it on and be a match-winner. He has done well against England.

"He recently won a match on his win against England, a one-day game. I would go with Pant, not just because he played here, but because of the X-factor angle he can bring to the semi-final."

It's worth noting that Karthik is also yet to fire with the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup, managing three single-figure scores in as many innings.

"If you have too many right-handers, there is a sense of sameness to it" - Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)

Shastri underlined that the short square boundaries at the Adelaide Oval make it more vital to have a left-handed batter to disrupt the England bowling unit's rhythm. He explained:

"You are playing in Adelaide, short boundaries square, another reason why a left-hander should be there to disrupt the England attack. If you have too many right-handers, there is a sense of sameness to it.

"England have a nice attack, a varied attack of left-handers and right-handers. You need a left-hander in your team, who can be dangerous and win you a game in the back overs even if you have lost three or four wickets at the top."

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy SEMI-FINAL CONFIRMED



England will take on India at the Adelaide Oval for a place in the



Huge. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 SEMI-FINAL CONFIRMEDEngland will take on India at the Adelaide Oval for a place in the #T20WorldCup final.Huge. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🚨 SEMI-FINAL CONFIRMED 🚨England will take on India at the Adelaide Oval for a place in the #T20WorldCup final.Huge. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳 https://t.co/htsJsDPmbJ

The upcoming semi-final meeting between India and England will be the first time the two teams will lock horns at the T20 World Cups since 2012.

