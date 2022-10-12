T20 World Cup 2022: "He could be India's version of AB de Villiers" - Dale Steyn on Suryakumar Yadav

South Africa's legendary pacer Dale Steyn believes Team India star Suryakumar Yadav can have an impact similar to what the great AB de Villiers was capable of in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

De Villiers was arguably one of the best T20 batters of all time and one of the main reasons for that was his ability to hit all around the park (360 degrees). Steyn feels even 'SKY' can play similar shots and he has shown that in the recent bilateral series against Australia and South Africa.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Dale Steyn had to say about the importance of Suryakumar Yadav firing on all cylinders for India:

"He is a wonderful 360-degree player and reminds me of AB de Villiers. He could be India's version of AB de Villiers and with the red-hot form that he's in right now, he's a player to definitely watch out for this World Cup."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Suryakumar Yadav - What a player. India in under pressure and he came to bat and scored fifty and continues his brilliant form. He scored 52 runs in the match. Top class Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar Yadav - What a player. India in under pressure and he came to bat and scored fifty and continues his brilliant form. He scored 52 runs in the match. Top class Suryakumar Yadav. https://t.co/EjumSDNR45

Dale Steyn feels Australian pitches will suit Suryakumar Yadav's batting

Dale Steyn has observed that Suryakumar Yadav likes to play most of his shots behind the square by using the pace of the ball. With pace and bounce available on Australian wickets, Steyn believes Yadav will absolutely thrive in the conditions Down Under.

On this, he stated:

"He's the kind of player that likes to use the pace of the ball. He likes to get in behind the square. In places like Perth, Melbourne, all of these grounds, there is a little bit of extra pace on it. So, you can use the pace, you can hit on fine leg, behind and all along the carpet."

Steyn also spoke about Suryakumar Yadav's back-foot game and its importance Down Under. He said:

"He has played some amazing back-foot cover drives and some beautiful cover drives off the front foot too. So, he's an all-round player, and it's in Australia, where the wickets are so good, they are batter friendly."

Will SKY be India's most impactful player at the T20 World Cup?

