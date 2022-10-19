T20 World Cup 2022: "He's a real talent" - Waqar Younis relieved by Umran Malik's absence ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Former Pakistan great Waqar Younis has revealed that Indian pacer Umran Malik's absence is a blessing for the Men in Green, given the threat he possesses. Younis, who has served multiple stints as Pakistan's bowling coach, labeled the Indian speedster "a real talent".

Umran had an IPL 2022 to remember, breathing fire through his pace, which the opposition batters struggled with.

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer picked up 22 wickets, including a fifer, in 14 IPL 2022 games at an average of 20.22.

In an interaction with A Sports, Younis underlined that sometimes management must take a leap of faith and play such promising bowlers in crunch matches. The 50-year-old observed how Team India don't give as much importance to pace as Pakistan, saying:

"If you pick even the great bowlers, very early they are thrown in the deep end and they learn to swim quickly. I'm happy he's not there because Pakistan's match is looming. He's a real talent. We spoke about this in Asia Cup as well because he didn't belong to any of the Star Sports' experts' team. I was really surprised because they don't think the way we do.

"We feel if we have pace, everything will go right. And eventually, you saw that the boys who debuted under I and Misbah are now the backbone of the bowling."

Umran, who made his international debut in the T20I series against Ireland earlier in the year, has picked up only two wickets in three games at an average of 56. However, the right-arm pacer has fared decently in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, claiming seven wickets in five games at an average of 16.71.

"We stand a really good chance of doing well at this World Cup" - Waqar Younis

Pakistan cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking to ICC Digital back in July, Younis backed the 2009 T20 champions to go deep into the T20 World Cup 2022 as the conditions are favorable in Australia. He explained:

"We stand a really good chance of doing well at this World Cup. The pitches in Australia are generally very good batting pitches and Pakistan do have good batters who can really play well in these conditions.

"Babar is definitely going to be the key batter at the top of the order. I feel that Haris Rauf and Shaheen will be pivotal, but let's not forget Hasan Ali either as he has been bowling very decent."

Babar Azam and Co. will start their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India in Melbourne on October 23.

