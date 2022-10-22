T20 World Cup 2022: "He says that he will take his chances and just wants me to be there" - Virat Kohli on his partnerships with Suryakumar Yadav

Team India stars Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have developed great camaraderie in a very short span of time. The duo have already given fans many wonderful partnerships to cherish in the shortest format.

The duo seem to complement each other really well, as Kohli often looks to anchor the innings, while Yadav backs himself to take on the bowling. This combination of consistency and flair will be crucial for Team India's chances in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ahead of India's tournament opener against Pakistan on Sunday (October 23), here's what Virat Kohli had to say in an exclusive conversation with Star Sports:

“It’s a great space to be while batting out there in the middle with SKY. He just asks how the ball is coming from the wicket and then, within 2-3 balls, he gauges the wicket and then gets going. During our partnership, he says that he will take his chances and just wants me to be there with him.”

He added:

“So, I play a different role when I’m out there with him, which I enjoy because it works beautifully well for the team.”

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A pat on the back by Virat Kohli for a very special innings of Suryakumar Yadav. A pat on the back by Virat Kohli for a very special innings of Suryakumar Yadav. https://t.co/tj48oxT2Yj

Virat Kohli also shares a great bond with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. The two are modern-day greats and have been instrumental in India's dominance over the past decade. On the similarities between his and Rohit's mindset, Kohli asserted:

“Our discussions are always on how do we win big tournaments and then, our planning and preparations are directed towards that. So, our understanding and vision for the game has always been similar.”

He continued:

“We always work towards covering all the loopholes no matter how small they are. Everyone’s relaxed and know they are confident and prepared. It’s just how to handle the pressure that matters.”

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid during the practice session. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid during the practice session. https://t.co/kgB5cVTdGn

Virat Kohli on playing in front of packed MCG crowd

Virat Kohli is looking forward to the game against Pakistan. However, he seems more excited about the prospect of playing in front of a packed MCG. More than one lakh supporters are expected to be at the iconic stadium on Sunday.

Kohli drew parallels to this game with the one that India played against Pakistan in Kolkata during the 2016 T20 World Cup. Here's what he had to say about the experience of playing in such an electric atmosphere:

“More than the game, I am looking forward to that moment (playing in front of one lakh supporters). The last time I experienced such a moment was at Eden Gardens where I think there were around 90,000 fans. It was a packed stadium.”

The former Indian skipper added:

“When I walked out, there were legends of the game like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis. The same was at Mohali in the World Cup. It's actually these moments that are part of the whole experience. You play to actually live these moments.”

Kohli will likely have a key role to play during the match between India and Pakistan and will look to rise to the occasion.

Will Virat Kohli play another memorable T20 World Cup knock against Pakistan? Let us know in the comments.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes