T20 World Cup 2022: "He will be a threat to the other teams now that he has found his form" - Danish Kaneria backs Aaron Finch to have an impactful tournament

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria believes Aaron Finch has re-found his form following a solid display against India in the warm-up contest on Monday, October 17. The Australian T20I skipper scored 76 off 54 deliveries at The Gabba in Brisbane as the hosts slumped to a six-run loss.

Following extreme scrutiny over his form in the last 12 months, Finch chose to channel all his attention to the shortest format. The Victoria-born cricketer stepped down from the 50-over format at the end of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in Queensland last month.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



#AUSvIND | @LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au/news/match-rep… Aaron Finch spent some valuable time at the crease, but some Virat Kohli magic in the field dragged India over the line in the #T20WorldCup warm-up at the Gabba Aaron Finch spent some valuable time at the crease, but some Virat Kohli magic in the field dragged India over the line in the #T20WorldCup warm-up at the Gabba#AUSvIND | @LouisDBCameron cricket.com.au/news/match-rep…

He looked in good touch at the top of the order during the bilateral series against India and West Indies but was not among the runs against England at home. The opening batter finally got the runs he desperately needed during a superb knock against the Indians, albeit in a warm-up game.

Opining that Finch's return to form is a huge boost for the defending champions, Kaneria said:

"Aaron Finch looked really dangerous. He will be a threat to the other teams now that he has found his form. Finch is a player who will single-handedly finish the match for his side. He takes the bowling attack apart."

Finch is on the lookout to become the first captain to defend the T20 World Cup title, as well as the first to win the trophy on home soil.

"Playing such a knock against Australia on Australian soil will give him a lot of confidence" - Danish Kaneria on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav's rich vein of form is arguably one of the biggest takeaways for India heading into this year's T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter currently occupies the No. 2 spot in the ICC T20I rankings and is only behind Mohammad Rizwan.

Following an eventful short home season, Yadav has adapted seamlessly to Australian conditions with back-to-back half-centuries. He scored a sublime fifty in the first practice match against Western Australia and followed it up with another half-century in the warm-up contest against Australia.

Stating that his good form on Australian soil so far will bolster Yadav's confidence even more, Danish Kaneria said:

"Suryakumar Yadav plays with the same approach whether it is a seaming wicket or a rank turner, he bats without fear."

Kaneria added:

"Playing such a knock against Australia on Australian soil will give him a lot of confidence."

Half-centuries from Yadav and KL Rahul helped India post 186/7 in their first warm-up game against Australia. A spirited comeback by the Men in Blue and a fantastic final over from Mohammed Shami earned them a slender six-run victory in Brisbane.

Do India's T20 World Cup 2022 hopes hinge on Suryakumar Yadav's form? Let us know what you think.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes