T20 World Cup 2022: How many matches do India need to win to qualify for the semi-finals?

India have started their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a memorable victory against arch-rivals Pakistan. Virat Kohli's special knock and Arshdeep Singh's fiery spell at the start helped the Men in Blue earn the two crucial points from their opening match in the Super 12 round.

Last year, India lost both of their opening fixtures in the Super 12 stage and crashed out of the competition despite registering big wins in their last three matches. However, the road to the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals has become much simpler for India this year thanks to their four-wicket victory over Pakistan.

The format of the T20 World Cup is such that the top two teams from each group in the Super 12 stage will progress to the semifinals. India are in Group 2 along with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Men in Blue have already defeated Pakistan and will start as the favorites to win against Bangladesh, Netherlands and Zimbabwe. Their match against South Africa will be a battle between equals because the conditions in Perth will suit the Proteas.

Will India qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals even if they lose against South Africa?

The safest way to qualify for semifinals in this year's T20 World Cup is to win all the matches in the Super 12 round. If India win their remaining four matches, no teams will be able to stop them from making it to the semifinals.

However, things can become a little complex if any of the matches are abandoned or India suffers a defeat in any of them. While the rain factor is not in anyone's hands, India should focus on winning every match, and that too by a considerable margin.

Last year, South Africa missed out on a place in the semifinals despite winning four of their five matches. Australia and England won four matches as well, but their net run rate was much better than the Proteas.

So, wins in three more matches should be enough for India to advance to the semifinals, but to be 100% sure of a place in the next round, India will have to win four more games in T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage.

