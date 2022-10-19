T20 World Cup 2022: "I would bat him at 4 now" - Nasser Hussain on Ben Stokes' best position

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has opined on Ben Stokes' best batting position for the T20 World Cup 2022. The reputed commentator wants the southpaw to bat at No. 4, given his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Stokes, who didn't play in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, endured a patchy return to the format in the series against Australia earlier in the month.

The star all-rounder managed scores of nine, seven, and 17* against the Aussies. However, the 31-year-old showed glimpses of returning to form, hitting 36 off 18 deliveries and taking a wicket in the warm-up match against Pakistan on Monday, October 17.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain observed that while Stokes' T20I numbers might not be as good as his ODI and Test ones, he remains a key component for England in the shortest format. Hussain wrote:

"England are trying to find the best role for Stokes, which is understandable with such a key player. His international T20 record is not as great as his Test and ODI ones, but he has excelled in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals and I would bat him at four now."

The 54-year-old also feels that only a few players are as good as Stokes under pressure, elaborating:

"When it comes down to the business end of tournaments or Tests, Stokes is superb with the bat at thinking his way through pressure situations and rising to the occasion."

The seam-bowling all-rounder justified his role with the bat during the 2019 ODI World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's. Stokes stayed unbeaten on 84* as England won the World Cup by the barest of margins.

"England's death bowling will be all-important" - Nasser Hussain

Sam Curran has emerged as England's go-to death bowler. (Credits: Getty)

Hussain also warned England about the need to bowl well at the death. He feels Chris Jordan's place in the team is under threat, owing to the bowling all-rounder's struggles at the backend of the innings. He added:

"England's death bowling will be all-important. Jordan has been England's go-to death bowler, but he'd had a quiet time up until last summer, when he bowled pretty well. Unless they leave a batsman out, his place is under threat and the No. 8 slot is probably going to be the most talked about before Saturday's first match against Afghanistan at Perth."

Jordan's 23-run over in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand shifted the momentum towards the Kiwis as England lost the game by five wickets.

