T20 World Cup 2022: "I had a mild headache and felt lethargic for a few days, but otherwise I was OK" - Matthew Wade recounts his experience with COVID-19 midway through the tournament 

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade shed light on his recent COVID-19 infection, which cast doubt on his participation in the recently concluded Super 12 matches of the T20 World Cup. He was the second member of the squad to contract the virus after Adam Zampa.

While the tournament guidelines dictate that an infected player can take the field, Australia did not take a chance with Zampa, who was replaced by Ashton Agar against Sri Lanka in Perth.

However, with Josh Inglis' freak hand injury prior to the tournament, Wade is the sole wicketkeeper in the Australian side.

The veteran wicketkeeper did not miss out on any games as Australia's contest against England was abandoned and he returned a negative result on Saturday, October 29.

Recalling the time he was infected with the virus, Wade wrote in his column for BBC Sports:

"I had a mild headache and felt lethargic for a few days, but otherwise I was OK. The virus spreading among the squad was clearly something we had to be careful of, but thankfully we are now in a place as a country and a competition where the rules said I was able to play."

Wade has not had much to do in the ongoing tournament so far. He has scored nine runs in three matches. The southpaw could be in line for a bigger responsibility in Australia's final Super 12 game against Afghanistan, with the management currently unsure over skipper Aaron Finch's fitness.

"I was not allowed to mix with the others" - Matthew Wade

Wade has emerged as the team's first-choice wicketkeeping option and played a vital hand in Australia's T20 World Cup 2021 triumph in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Recounting how he was not allowed to interact with his teammates barring Zampa due to his health situation, Wade stated:

"I was allowed to talk to team-mate Adam Zampa - he had tested positive earlier in the week - but otherwise I had to keep my distance from the rest of the squad. I could hear them from my changing room - one of the physio rooms that they emptied all of their kit out of - but I was not allowed to mix with the others."

Noting that he was alone and isolated in the changing room as the events unfolded at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on the day Australia were scheduled to face England, Wade added:

"Last week my positive Covid test meant that, while more than 60,000 people were expected to come to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for our game against England, I had to sit in a changing room on my own."

Persistent rain meant that the slated match between the two arch-rivals was completely abandoned, much like the two games involving Afghanistan at the iconic venue. Both sides eventually split points and are still battling to seal a spot in the semi-finals.

Should a player infected with COVID-19 be allowed to play? Let us know what you think.

