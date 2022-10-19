T20 World Cup 2022: "I usually have a bucket that I drop the ball" - Adam Zampa on bowling with wet ball 

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has shed light on how he intends to bowl with the wet ball, with heavy rain being forecast in the initial stages of the T20 World Cup 2022. The third consecutive onset of the La Nina Down Under project increased the chances of precipitation during the spring and summer.

Rain threatens to mar Australia's upcoming opening contest against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 22, as well as the ensuing blockbuster encounter between India and Pakistan the following day.

Rain has already made its presence in the formative stages of the T20 World Cup 2022. Several warm-up contests were completely washed out and brief spells of rain made an appearance during Scotland's famous win over West Indies a few days back.

A wet outfield irrespective of overcast showers or the onset of dew on the playing field proves to be the spinners' biggest obstacle. The constant presence of water makes it harder for spinners, especially wrist-spinners, to grip the ball and hit their areas.

Claiming that he consistently practices with a wet ball in training to get accustomed to the on-field conditions, Zampa told reporters:

"It feels like every time we're in Sydney, we're (expecting) rain to come. I know that there might be some rain around, there might even be some dew if we bowl second."

Zampa continued:

"The way that I train I always have that in the back of my mind. I usually have a bucket that I drop the ball in to prepare for that. It's just all about getting ready for it."

The leg-spinner has had a commendable record while bowling at the SCG over the years. He has claimed eight wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 6.96.

"As a spinner if there is a bit of juice in the deck, you almost hope for that" - Adam Zampa

Sydney is often regarded as the most spin-friendly ground in Australia. Zampa, who played a pivotal role in Australia's T20 World Cup triumph in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year, aims to make the most of the conditions on offer in Sydney.

Hoping for a "bit of juice" on the surface on Saturday, Zampa said:

"If there is some weather around and there's a bit of juice in the wicket, it will help the spinners.We haven't had a summer (in Australia) for a long time now where there has been (enough) sun so the wickets have been dry enough to spin.As a spinner if there is a bit of juice in the deck, you almost hope for that."

Defending champions Australia lost to India by six runs in a warm-up fixture on Monday, October 17.

Will the New South Wales-born leg-spinner make a similar impact for Australia compared to the previous edition of the World Cup? Let us know what you think.

