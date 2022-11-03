T20 World Cup 2022: "I would say Bangladesh lost the game rather than India winning the game" - Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar reckoned that Bangladesh panicked against India in the T20 World Cup fixture in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. Gavaskar felt that Bangladesh could've sustained their momentum by playing smartly.

Bangladesh got off to a brilliant start while chasing 185 against the Men in Blue, spearheaded by Litton Das' 21-ball fifty. They scored 66 off seven overs without losing a wicket before rain interrupted.

When the game resumed, Bangladesh required 85 off the final nine overs via the DLS method. However, they eventually fell five runs short.

Speaking to India Today, the cricketer-turned-commentator stated that Bangladesh went for too many glory shots and that running hard between the wickets would've kept them at par with the required rate.

Gavaskar said:

"I would say Bangladesh lost the game rather than India winning the game. Yes, India kept their nerves, but it was Bangladesh’s batting where they panicked and tried to play too many glory shots.

"If they had played smart cricket, worked the ball around for twos, they would have got 10 runs an over and that's all that they needed."

Das, who was the first Bangladeshi wicket to fall, departed for a 27-ball 60. The right-handed batter's wicket stalled their momentum as India kept picking up wickets regularly.

Bangladesh kept fighting until the final over when they required 20 runs. However, the Men in Blue closed the game out to secure their third win in Super 12.

"The Indians bowled cleverly" - Sunil Gavaskar

The 73-year-old praised the Indian bowlers for restricting Bangladesh's shot-making by keeping the ball away from the slot. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets apiece, while Mohammed Shami retuned with one.

He added:

"Instead of playing smart cricket, they tried to hit a six just about every ball, trying to target the short square boundaries. The Indians bowled cleverly, just out of the arc of the big shots. Hence, the shots, which otherwise would have gone for sixes were caught at long on and deep mid-wicket."

With this victory, India have inched closer to the T20 World Cup semi-finals, while things look far more tricky for Bangladesh.

