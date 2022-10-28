T20 World Cup 2022: "If you want to see a high-skilled batter, watch Virat Kohli" - Salman Butt wants Pakistan cricketers to learn from former Indian captain

Following Pakistan's one-run loss to Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, October 27, Salman Butt suggested that Babar Azam and Co. should take a cue from Virat Kohli.

Butt pointed out how Kohli has batted brilliantly in India's first two matches at the showpiece event, scoring two consecutive fifties. He highlighted that despite his stellar form, the star batter was happy to play second fiddle to Rohit Sharma in their game against the Netherlands.

He opined that the Pakistani batters should observe Kohli's shot-making and learn how to pace an innings in T20 cricket from him. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

"If you want to see a high-skilled batter, watch Virat Kohli. He was not out in today's game again. The six that he hit over the covers is going to the second shot of the tournament.

"They should see the finesse and the quality of his shot-making. He is in tremendous form but he still didn't try to hit right from the start. He took his time as Rohit Sharma took some chances at the other end."

Kohli, who stole the show against Pakistan with his unbeaten knock of 82, slammed another fine half-century in the ensuing fixture against the Netherlands. The 33-year-old remained not out on 62 off 44 and was the top run-getter for India in the encounter.

"Pakistan cannot score runs against any team in world cricket" - Salman Butt slams Babar Azam and Co.

Butt went on to say that Pakistan's batting has let them down on several occasions, indicating that they don't have the firepower to score against any team.

He mentioned that the bowlers cannot restrict their opposition to 70 or 80 runs for Pakistan to win games. Butt believes that the batting unit must step up if the side want to stage a turnaround after a disappointing start to the T20 World Cup.

Butt added:

"Pakistan cannot score runs against any team in world cricket. What should the bowlers do in such situations? You can’t expect them to bundle out the opposition for 70 or 80. I am lost for words."

Notably, Pakistan will have to win all of their remaining matches to be in contention for a spot in the semi-finals. However, their chances will also depend on the results of other Group 2 matches, making the scenario a tricky one for the Babar Azam-led side.

