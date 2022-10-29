T20 World Cup 2022: "If you go into the game thinking about net run rate, it can make it really difficult" - Glenn Maxwell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has insisted that their focus is on winning games instead of improving their net run rate (NRR), stating that getting into winning positions will be the hosts' priority.

The defending champions must win their last two group games against Ireland and Afghanistan handsomely to crank up their poor net run rate. Australia's NRR of -1.555 is one of the lowest in group one, contributed by a heavy 89-run loss at the hands of New Zealand.

Speaking ahead of his side's departure to Brisbane to face Ireland on Monday, October 31, Maxwell feels thinking about the net run rate could make things difficult for the Aussies.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



#T20WorldCup | @LouisDBCameron cricket.com.au/news/australia… Australia will use their vast experience and game nous to help lift their poor net-run-rate to get out of Group 1. Australia will use their vast experience and game nous to help lift their poor net-run-rate to get out of Group 1.#T20WorldCup | @LouisDBCameron cricket.com.au/news/australia…

The Victorian revealed that Australia didn't focus on the same during their title run last year when they faced a familiar challenge.

He was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au:

"If you go into the game thinking about net-run-rate, it can make it really difficult. Looking back to the West Indies and the Bangladesh games last year … before the game, there wasn't any talk about net run rate.

"But once we got into really strong winning positions, then the conversations can start about, 'OK, let's try and do this really fast. Let's try to get the game over and done with.'"

The Aussies' victorious campaign in 2021 was ignited by comfortable run chases against Bangladesh and West Indies to nullify a flattening loss to England.

"We've almost got 3,000 games' worth of experience" - Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Getty)

Maxwell, who has had a quiet tournament so far, believes that the experience within their squad gives them an edge in a fickle tournament like this. He added:

"We've almost got 3,000 games' worth of experience in our side which is pretty extraordinary. That experience in T20 cricket certainly helps, especially in this sort of tournament where the smallest mistakes can get highlighted. You make one mistake and you're out of the tournament."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Match abandoned and both sides get one point The players and umpires are shaking hands. Unfortunately that's it for tonight.Match abandoned and both sides get one point #T20WorldCup The players and umpires are shaking hands. Unfortunately that's it for tonight. Match abandoned and both sides get one point #T20WorldCup https://t.co/NJkzzJzZ3P

After a 89-run loss to New Zealand, Aaron Finch and Co. beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets. However, their game against England was washed out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) due to persistent rain.

