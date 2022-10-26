Irfan Pathan reckons Virat Kohli will play another special knock in the T20 World Cup 2022 but it might not come in the next few games.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 82 off 53 deliveries in India's opening Group 2 Super 12 game against Pakistan on Sunday, October 23. His 113-run fifth-wicket partnership with Hardik Pandya helped the Men in Blue register a four-wicket win after they seemed down and out at one stage.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked whether Kohli would be able to forget the match-defining knock until he plays another such innings. He responded:

"We have seen one extremely special innings. I feel it will come again, one extremely good innings will come, it might be in the final or the semi-final or some other crucial match, but it will come for sure. It will take time."

The former India all-rounder pointed out that he has still not recovered from Kohli's exploits although he was only commentating on the game. He said:

"There is a reason for that, we were only commentating and the fans were watching but it still took us two days to recover. I have still not recovered, my mind is still on the last few overs of the India-Pakistan match."

Pathan added that the Indian batting mainstay will take even longer to recover from that knock. He explained:

"It is clear that the players who are involved, who give their heart and soul, put all their life, it is even more for them. There were a lot of interviews also after that, everyone's eyes were on him, everyone was talking about him, so it will definitely take some time for him. Take as much time as you want but keep playing such knocks in between so that we get relief."

Kohli was the cynosure of all eyes after India's win against Pakistan. His knock was heralded as one of the best innings played by an Indian batter in the shortest format.

"That is how you become the greatest from great" - Irfan Pathan on Virat Kohli coming for optional nets

Virat Kohli became the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket during his knock.

Pathan was also asked about Virat Kohli being seen practicing in the optional nets ahead of India's clash against the Netherlands. He replied:

"Consistency, we have all heard a lot about consistency but what is consistency? When you are tired, when you know you have achieved a lot but after that also you follow the same process consistently during practice. That is how you become the greatest from great and Virat Kohli, our chase master, is definitely the greatest."

India face the Netherlands in their second Super 12 stage game in Sydney on Thursday, October 27. They will hope that their other batters also get among the runs ahead of the crucial clash against South Africa in Perth on Sunday.

