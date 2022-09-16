T20 World Cup 2022: "It's out of my control" - Imad Wasim posts cryptic tweet following exclusion from Pakistan squad

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim wasn't a part of the squad for the Asia Cup 2022 campaign and has also been left out of the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Wasim was a part of Pakistan's T20 World Cup team last year that went all the way to the semi-finals but hasn't featured for the Men in Green ever since.

The emergence of all-rounder Muhammad Nawaz has pushed the 33-year-old lower in the pecking order. Despite being centrally contracted, Imad Wasim has found himself out of the team for almost a year.

Wasim is currently having a fantastic Caribbean Premier League season with the Jamaica Tallawahs, picking up 10 wickets in seven matches so far. So it was a surprise when the all-rounder wasn't picked for the T20 World Cup, at least, as a backup to Nawaz.

3-2-14-3 (13 dot balls)

#Cricket #CPL22 Excellent figures once again in the Caribbean Premier League for Imad Wasim who was not picked by the Pakistan selectors today:3-2-14-3 (13 dot balls) Excellent figures once again in the Caribbean Premier League for Imad Wasim who was not picked by the Pakistan selectors today:3-2-14-3 (13 dot balls)#Cricket #CPL22 https://t.co/hhlsK1oqyH

However, Wasim took to Twitter to post a cryptic message. The tweet had a photo indicating that one must always be happy no matter what the situation because some things aren't in their control. Here's what he tweeted:

"No justification has been provided to me" - Imad Wasim

Earlier this year, Imad Wasim opened up about his exclusion from Pakistan's plans in an interview with Cricket Pakistan. He claimed that no one from the board gave him an apt explanation as to why he was left out of the team. Wasim stated.

"I have not played a single match since the World Cup. I don't know the reason behind this, to be honest. No justification has been provided to me and reasons given to me, I am unsatisfied with them. But whatever happens, happens because it is Almighty's will."

Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, and Shahnawaz Dahani.

