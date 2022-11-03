T20 World Cup 2022: "It went away in 3 matches and has returned now?" - Gautam Gambhir on KL Rahul's fifty being called a return to form

Gautam Gambhir feels KL Rahul's half-century in India's T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Bangladesh cannot be called a return to form.

Rahul scored 50 runs off 32 deliveries in the Group 2 Super 12 game in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. His knock helped the Men in Blue set a 185-run target for Shakib Al Hasan and Co. and they eventually won the rain-curtailed game by five runs via the DLS method.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about his views on KL Rahul's return to form. He responded:

"You call it a return if something has gone away. It went away in three matches and has returned now? If he doesn't score runs in the next match, you will say it has gone again."

The former India opener pointed out that contrasting opinions were being expressed about Rahul within the gap of just three games. He explained:

"It doesn't happen like that, cricket doesn't work like that. The way he batted three matches ago at Gabba, everyone was saying it is going to be KL Rahul's World Cup. After three matches, they started questioning if someone else should open instead of KL Rahul."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Fifty by KL Rahul in 31 balls - a brilliant show put on by KL. Under pressure of delivering, he played a tremendous knock. Fifty by KL Rahul in 31 balls - a brilliant show put on by KL. Under pressure of delivering, he played a tremendous knock. https://t.co/ClJYRbUn3Y

Rahul smashed 57 runs off just 33 deliveries in India's warm-up game against Australia in Brisbane. The Karnataka opener then managed just 22 runs in his first three innings of the T20 World Cup before Wednesday's half-century against Bangladesh.

"I feel these wickets will suit KL Rahul" - Gautam Gambhir

KL Rahul likes the ball coming onto the bat.

While opining that the Australian conditions should suit Rahul, Gambhir added that Rohit Sharma's form might also be questioned if he is not amongst the runs in India's last group-stage game against Zimbabwe. He observed:

"We cannot be so on and off. We need to be balanced. I feel these wickets will suit KL Rahul but ultimately when you play international cricket or the World Cup, nothing is easy. Every player is under pressure. If Rohit Sharma doesn't score runs in the next match, you might say that he has scored just one fifty."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by asking the fans to back their players in their quest to win the T20 World Cup. He stated:

"We need to support our players during the World Cup, they don't need anything else. Back your players because this top four will only win you the World Cup, if India has to win this World Cup."

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been India's star performers with the bat in the tournament thus far. While Rohit and Rahul have scored a half-century apiece, they will need to be more consistent for the inaugural T20 World Cup champions to go all the way,

