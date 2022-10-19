Australia's backup wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was the victim of a bizarre hand injury while playing a round of golf with his teammates on Wednesday, October 19.

The injury, which resulted after the golf club broke during a swing, reportedly drew a lot of blood as Inglis was seen in utter discomfort.

The Australian players were allowed a day off following their warm-up contest against India at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday, October 17. Inglis, along with a few of his compatriots, checked in at the New South Wales Golf Club in La Perouse, where the injury eventually occurred.

The Australian squad was scheduled to report for a training session on Thursday, October 20, ahead of their T20 World Cup campaign's opening contest against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 22.

The severity of Josh Inglis' injury is still reportedly unclear

The Leeds-born Australian cricketer was immediately taken to hospital following a deep cut to his hand. He is currently being assessed. The extent of the injury is yet to be determined, leaving his participation in the training sessions and the ensuing clash against the Kiwis in doubt.

Inglis was likely to be part of the bench with senior player Matthew Wade primed to don the wicketkeeping gloves. However, the Aussies will be left without a backup option should Inglis' injury prove to be serious.

Australia have not named a stand-by list for their T20 World Cup 2022 squad and only have 15-members to play the entire tournament with. The teams that qualified for the Super 12 stage had October 15 as the deadline to make changes to the squad they initially named.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow also suffered a freak injury on a golf course recently. The player sustained a heavy injury after breaking his left leg, which ruled him out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. He will only return to action next year.

Will the last-minute injury prove to be a headache for the Australian setup during the tournament? Let us know what you think.

