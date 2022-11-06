T20 World Cup 2022: "Just get this fraud out man"- Furious fans slam Rishabh Pant for another failure in T20Is for India

Rishabh Pant's horrible run in T20Is continued as he was dismissed cheaply once again, this time against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup at the MCG on Sunday. The left-hander was once again caught in the deep trying to take on a left-arm spinner.

Pant tried to smash Sean Williams over mid-wicket, but a fantastic catch from Ryan Burl ended his innings. This was a crucial knock for him as he replaced Dinesh Karthik, who also hasn't done well in the T20 World Cup so far.

A good performance would have put Rishabh Pant ahead of DK for their semifinal clash, but that wasn't to be as fans were frustrated that the southpaw missed out on another golden opportunity. He was also trolled for not making the most of his chances in the shortest format.

Here are some of the reactions:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy ...Continued his prime form in T20 format, Potential middle order in making....Keep it up long way to go🤩 #INDvZIM Rishabh Pant arrived with the bang...Continued his prime form in T20 format, Potential middle orderin making....Keep it up long way to go🤩 Rishabh Pant arrived with the bang🔥...Continued his prime form in T20 format, Potential middle order 🐐 in making....Keep it up long way to go🤩😍 #INDvZIM https://t.co/VHli5q8qi8

Dweplea @dweplea Pant isn’t even reliable vs favourable match ups… Pant isn’t even reliable vs favourable match ups…

Abhinandan @Abhinandan6638 twitter.com/Abhinandan6638… Abhinandan @Abhinandan6638 Chalo Pant Bhai ko chance milega...bhai grab this pls Chalo Pant Bhai ko chance milega...bhai grab this pls Pant is cursed in T20 format Pant is cursed in T20 format 😂😂😂 twitter.com/Abhinandan6638…

Cricket Fanatic @Loyal_Cricket @ESPNcricinfo 63rd opportunity for Pant ... He has been consistent in failing to score in T20s ... Unreal consistency @ESPNcricinfo 63rd opportunity for Pant ... He has been consistent in failing to score in T20s ... Unreal consistency 👏

Avinash Aryan @AvinashArya09 You can abuse me, you can troll me. Whatever you want.



But,



Rishabh Pant is shit in T20Is. Enough. You can abuse me, you can troll me. Whatever you want.But,Rishabh Pant is shit in T20Is. Enough.

SwatKat💃 @swatic12 Rishabh Pant's inning today was like happy moments in my life...short lived Rishabh Pant's inning today was like happy moments in my life...short lived https://t.co/V3SbWMuoid

Sachin Singh @Sachin_anshu06



#INDvsZIM #T20WorldCup Rishabh Pant is most over-rated player in Indian Cricket who has his marketing men in media and commentary. Rishabh Pant is most over-rated player in Indian Cricket who has his marketing men in media and commentary.#INDvsZIM #T20WorldCup https://t.co/rSRn5LNWEA

Samraat Maharjan @MaharjanSamraat

#INDvsZIM #T20WorldCup When Rishabh Pant sits out on the bench, It seems a talent is being wasted. And whenever he plays, he doesn't make most of his opportunity. It's been such kind of story. Although I still feel opening is best way to go for him in T20. When Rishabh Pant sits out on the bench, It seems a talent is being wasted. And whenever he plays, he doesn't make most of his opportunity. It's been such kind of story. Although I still feel opening is best way to go for him in T20.#INDvsZIM #T20WorldCup

hey yo @widmingbaer Why is Pant in T20s still a thing? Just get this fraud out man Why is Pant in T20s still a thing? Just get this fraud out man

Vishal Agnihotri @Dilliwasi Where are those who wanted Rishabh Pant to play today? #INDvZIM Where are those who wanted Rishabh Pant to play today? #INDvZIM

MTvalluvan @MTvalluvan

Rishabh Pant returning to Dugout

After Scoring 3 Runs

#INDvsZIM

#T20WorldCup

#cheating

#INDvZIM

#RishabhPant Dinesh Karthik fans watchingRishabh Pant returning to DugoutAfter Scoring 3 Runs Dinesh Karthik fans watchingRishabh Pant returning to DugoutAfter Scoring 3 Runs#INDvsZIM#T20WorldCup#cheating#INDvZIM#RishabhPant https://t.co/7N7cnAnnQG

Vanshika @Vanshik99706984 #INDvsZIM Time for Rishabh Pant to announce retirement from T20 format. No hate for him, but it's high time team management needs to understand that this format is just not his cup of tea. Let him focus on Tests and ODIs. He is a beast in those formats Time for Rishabh Pant to announce retirement from T20 format. No hate for him, but it's high time team management needs to understand that this format is just not his cup of tea. Let him focus on Tests and ODIs. He is a beast in those formats🔥 #INDvsZIM

Rishabh Pant failing against favorable match-up is a concern

In T20Is, teams generally want a left-hander to counter the threat of left-arm spinner in the opposition bowling line-up. Pant has smashed left-arm spinners in Test cricket, but the same hasn't materialized in T20Is.

He has a strike rate of just 97.77 against left-arm spinners in T20Is and has been dismissed as many as 10 times, which is absolutely shocking. So the debate of getting him into the middle-order to 'counter' the left-arm spinners is completely opposite to what the numbers suggest.

It will be interesting to see that with both Pant and Karthik not in great form, who will India choose in their semifinal clash in the coming days.

India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe XI: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva (wk), Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes