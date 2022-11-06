T20 World Cup 2022: "Just get this fraud out man"- Furious fans slam Rishabh Pant for another failure in T20Is for India

Rishabh Pant's horrible run in T20Is continued as he was dismissed cheaply once again, this time against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup at the MCG on Sunday. The left-hander was once again caught in the deep trying to take on a left-arm spinner.
Pant tried to smash Sean Williams over mid-wicket, but a fantastic catch from Ryan Burl ended his innings. This was a crucial knock for him as he replaced Dinesh Karthik, who also hasn't done well in the T20 World Cup so far.
A good performance would have put Rishabh Pant ahead of DK for their semifinal clash, but that wasn't to be as fans were frustrated that the southpaw missed out on another golden opportunity. He was also trolled for not making the most of his chances in the shortest format.
Here are some of the reactions:
Rishabh Pant failing against favorable match-up is a concern
In T20Is, teams generally want a left-hander to counter the threat of left-arm spinner in the opposition bowling line-up. Pant has smashed left-arm spinners in Test cricket, but the same hasn't materialized in T20Is.
He has a strike rate of just 97.77 against left-arm spinners in T20Is and has been dismissed as many as 10 times, which is absolutely shocking. So the debate of getting him into the middle-order to 'counter' the left-arm spinners is completely opposite to what the numbers suggest.
It will be interesting to see that with both Pant and Karthik not in great form, who will India choose in their semifinal clash in the coming days.
India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Zimbabwe XI: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva (wk), Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads