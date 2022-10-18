T20 World Cup 2022: "Knows how to hit 6s from the first ball" - Suresh Raina names his choice between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik

Suresh Raina has claimed that Team India should select Rishabh Pant above Dinesh Karthik for the T20 World Cup in 2022, emphasizing the necessity of having a left-handed batter in the lineup.

Raina suggested that while Karthik has showcased impressive form with the bat, Pant brings an X-factor to the team. He recalled how left-handers like Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir were instrumental in India's T20 World Cup win in 2007, as well as in their championship triumph in 2011.

The 35-year-old opined that Pant could hit the ball out of the park right from his very first ball. Raina suggested that if given a chance, the swashbuckler would certainly make an impact at the showpiece event.

Speaking to NDTV on Tuesday, Raina explained:

"Dinesh Karthik has been in good form and he has given good performances. But if Rishabh Pant is there in the side, it provides you with that X-factor because he is a left-handed batter.

"We saw how Gautam Gambhir performed in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Yuvraj Singh had six 6s. Then in the 2011 World Cup, both of them played a big role. So I think, being a left-handed batter gives you that advantage.

"Rishabh knows how to hit 6s from the first ball. If he gets a chance, he will definitely do well."

Notably, Pant didn't bat during India's warm-up match against Australia on Monday, October 17. Karthik, on the other hand, managed 20 runs off 14 deliveries in the fixture.

Raina further added that in-from batter Suryakumar Yadav's contribution will be key for India, especially during the middle overs. He pointed out how the onus will be on Virat Kohli and Yadav to make that period count by running well between the wickets on big grounds.

On this, he said:

"Strike rate matters in the shortest format and this is why Suryakumar Yadav will be really important in the middle phase. Suryakumar and Virat will play in that period, the grounds are big, so running between the wickets would be important. I think the team is solid and in the end, the intent will be really important."

India will be high on confidence after their six-run victory over Australia in a warm-up match. They will next take on New Zealand in their second and final warm-up fixture on Wednesday, October 19.

"Between Rohit and Rahul, one will need to go after the bowling" - Suresh Raina on Indian openers

Raina went on to say that opening batter KL Rahul can afford to start cautiously, given his ability to compensate in the latter stages of the innings. He mentioned that the ability to control the game makes the player one of the best in the business.

Raina, however, emphasized that one between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul needs to up the ante right from the start. He said:

'KL Rahul is one of the best batters as he can control the game. If he scores 40 runs in 30 balls, then also I think he can cover up for it. Between Rohit and Rahul, one will need to go after the bowling."

Rahul impressed many with his gutsy half-century in the warm-up match against Australia. The right-handed batter was the top performer with the bat for the Men in Blue in the contest, mustering 57 runs off 33 balls.

Who according to you should India pick between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik for their T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan on Sunday, October 23? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box down below.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes