Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal is surprised that arch-rivals Pakistan will be praying for India’s victory when the Men in Blue take on South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday (October 30).

A couple of losses against India and Zimbabwe have put Pakistan on edge. They need to win all their remaining games and also for Rohit Sharma and Co. to keep their hopes alive of entering the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Madan Lal said:

“I am very surprised that Pakistan is praying for India's win, but it’s good that more people are praying for us, that increases our chances of winning.”

Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed KL Rahul to deliver against the Proteas after registering scores of 4 and 9 against Pakistan and the Netherlands, respectively. The Indian vice-captain and opener has been under pressure due to lack of runs in the T20 World Cup so far.

Shlok @aegonaryaa Kl Rahul in Big matches



0 (1) Qualifire 1 RCB vs GL

9 (11) in 2016 IPL final

1 (7) in 2019 wc semifinal

3 (8) vs Pak in t20wc

78 (60) in eliminator 2022 IPL

0 (1) vs Pak in Asia cup

28 (20) vs Pak super 4

4 (8) vs Pak wc 2022



Only 1 decent innings that too after Statpadding Kl Rahul in Big matches0 (1) Qualifire 1 RCB vs GL9 (11) in 2016 IPL final1 (7) in 2019 wc semifinal3 (8) vs Pak in t20wc 78 (60) in eliminator 2022 IPL0 (1) vs Pak in Asia cup 28 (20) vs Pak super 44 (8) vs Pak wc 2022Only 1 decent innings that too after Statpadding

The right-handed batter was given out LBW in the game against Netherlands but didn't contest the decision, despite the replays showing that the ball was missing leg stump. He can make amends by providing a cracking start for the Men in Blue against South Africa and setting up a good platform for the middle-order.

Gavaskar reiterated the fact that Rahul is a quality player:

“KL Rahul is a very classy player. He is not a concern. He has the ability and technique and maybe he will show it tomorrow.”

“It’s a selection headache” – Pragyan Ojha on India’s playing XI against South Africa in T20 World Cup

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha feels Deepak Hooda might be drafted into India’s playing XI to strengthen their batting against a quality South African bowling lineup.

Speaking on the same show as Gavaskar and Madan Lal, Ojha said that the all-rounder can also be a useful off-spinner. He added that it’s a selection headache for the team management, to take a call between Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel.

“If you look at Deepak Hooda’s bowling, he bowls off-spin. He might come in place of an off-spinner because you don’t want to play two off-spinners. It’s a selection headache.”

Ashwin is a seasoned campaigner. Axar, on the other hand, offers left-handed batting and bowling options for the Men in Blue. It will be an interesting decision for the Indian team management.

A victory against the Proteas would allow India to top their group ahead of the knockout stage at the T20 World Cup 2022.

However, the South African side is coming off a big win against Bangladesh and this makes the contest all the more intriguing.

