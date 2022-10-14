T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammed Shami named as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in Team India squad

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has been named as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in Team India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under. The fast bowler has reached Australia after completing his rehabilitation procedure following his negative COVID-19 report.

Bumrah was named in the original 15-member Team India squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. However, he was subsequently ruled out due to a back injury.

Apart from Shami, pacer Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Shardul Thakur have been named as backups in India's modified squad.

An official BCCI release confirmed the developments on Friday, October 14. The statement read:

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches.

“Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly."

Shami was originally picked in Team India’s T20I squads for the home series against Australia and South Africa. However, he was subsequently ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mohammed Shami shares pictures after reaching Australia

Earlier on Friday, the 32-year-old pacer shared some pictures on his official Instagram handle after reaching Brisbane.

He uploaded the images with the caption:

“God, thank you for bringing me here safely. I am so happy and I feel so blessed with friends and family, especially you Lord. Thank you for all the blessings you have given me…thanks again…now fight with jet lag.”

The right-arm pacer is likely to feature in India’s warm-up matches ahead of the team's Super 12 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

India squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

