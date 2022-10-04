T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammed Shami set to undergo fitness test at the NCA this week; selection subject to clearance - Reports 

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami will reportedly undergo a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru this week. While the right-arm pacer did not sustain an injury, he recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection, requiring him to pass the cardiovascular test mandated by the BCCI.

The Bengal-born pacer is one of the candidates to replace Jasprit Bumrah in Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. Shami last played a T20I in the Men in Blue's final contest in the previous edition of the competition.

He was named in the squad for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa but was replaced by Umesh Yadav after not recovering from COVID-19 in time.

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola Mohammad Shami Is Finally Covid Negative. His Covid Test Report. Mohammad Shami Is Finally Covid Negative. His Covid Test Report. https://t.co/9enmjKGnxW

Confirming that the bowler's possible inclusion in the World Cup squad hinges on his fitness test results, a senior BCCI official told InsideSport:

“Yes, Shami is recovering well. He has resumed light practice. But he needs time to be completely fit. He will report to the NCA this week. Only when he gets the medical team’s clearance, he will be able to join the squad."

The pacer is currently recovering in Aligarh after passing a COVID-19 test. If named as Bumrah's replacement for the tournament in Australia, Shami will join the squad without a single T20 game under his belt. His last appearance in the shortest format was the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final.

"Shami not playing any matches before T20 World Cup is actually a concern" - Senior BCCI official

The hunt for a replacement pace bowler was triggered by Jasprit Bumrah's back injury. The right-arm pacer initially sustained the injury in England, was then subsequently ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 and after a brief home season, has been ruled out for around four months.

Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar are in pole position to claim Bumrah's spot in the main squad. While Chahar has been promising since his return from injury, his compatriot boasts a good record in Australia with his ability to hit the deck harder.

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia 🇮🇳 https://t.co/XjHJrilW0d

Admitting that the pacer's lack of game time is a genuine concern, the official said:

“Shami not playing any matches before T20 World Cup is actually a concern. Hopefully, he is fit and gets to play the warm-ups. We have time to make changes in the squad. So, it would not be a problem. Once we receive a report on Hooda, we will have more clarity. For now, the squad will remain the same including the reserves."

Will the senior pacer prove his fitness in time to be part of the T20 World Cup? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes