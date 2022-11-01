T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Glenn Phillips and Sam Curran move up the ladder – Updated after Match 33

England defeated New Zealand by 20 runs in the 33rd match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday.

England batted first and on the back of fifties from Alex Hales (52) and Jos Buttler (73), they posted 179 on the board. The New Zealand bowlers picked up six wickets in total, with Lockie Ferguson finishing with two.

In reply, Kane Williamson (40) and Glenn Phillips (62) fought hard and built a solid partnership for the third wicket but it wasn’t enough as they finished their innings on 159/6. Chris Woakes and Sam Curran picked up two wickets each for England.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka continues to lead the Most Runs List at the T20 World Cup 2022. The Lankan opener has scored 205 runs in seven games at an average of 34.17. He needs to step up in their must-win clash against England on Saturday.

Lorcan Tucker sits below Mendis in the Most Runs list. The Irish batter played a fantastic knock against Australia. Tucker now has 191 runs to his name in six games and is a vital cog in the Irish batting lineup. He is having an outstanding tournament with the bat and will be hungry for more runs in their last Super 12 stage game against New Zealand.

Glenn Phillips of New Zealand has jumped to the third spot after his magnificent knock against England. Chasing 180, Phillips raced to his fifty in no time. He scored 62 off just 36 balls, which included four fours and three maximums. With this, Phillips has taken his tally to 178 runs in three games and sits below Tucker in the Most Runs List at the T20 World Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka bowled beautifully in their clash against Afghanistan. He picked up three wickets to take his tally to 13. The leg spinner has played seven games and has been averaging 13.54 with the ball. He sits comfortably at the top of the Most Wickets List of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe sits below Hasaranga in the Most Wickets List. The pacer is having a fantastic time Down Under and has already grabbed nine wickets at an average of 14 with the ball in six games. He will be eager to add a few more when he takes the field against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Sikandar Raza follows Muzarabani on the list. He also has nine wickets to his name and is in rich form with both the bat and the ball.

Sam Curran has taken giant strides to move up to the fourth spot in the Most Wickets List of the T20 World Cup 2022. Curran finished with figures of 2/26 in his four overs against New Zealand and sits below Raza on the list. The left-arm pacer from England has averaged an impressive 7.44 with the ball so far in the competition.

