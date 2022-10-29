T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Glenn Phillips’ ton helps him jump to the 11th position – Updated after Match 27

New Zealand faced Sri Lanka in the 27th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday (October 29). The Sydney Cricket Ground hosted this exciting encounter in which the Kiwis defeated Sri Lanka comprehensively to stay unbeaten in the tournament.

On the back of a scintillating century from Glenn Phillips (104 off 64 balls), New Zealand posted 167 on the board. The Lankan side picked up seven wickets in total, with Kasun Rajitha finishing with two.

The Lankan batters faltered in the chase as they never got going. Only Bhanuka Rajapaksa (34) and Dasun Shanaka (35) managed to get to double digits as Sri Lanka were bundled out on 102, losing the game by 65 runs.

Trent Boult starred with the ball for New Zealand as he picked up four wickets, giving away only 13 runs in his four overs.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Most runs list after the conclusion of Match 27.

Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka missed out against New Zealand in Sydney. Opening the batting, Mendis was dismissed by Boult for just four runs. He now has 180 runs to his name in the T20 World Cup 2022 and sits at the top of the most runs list. Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands sits in the second position with 153 runs in five matches. He averages 38.25 with the bat

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe follows O’Dowd in the list of most runs in the T20 World Cup 2022. The right-handed batter has scored 145 runs in five matches and averages 29 with the bat. He is a mainstay in Zimbabwe’s batting lineup and will play a vital role for his side.

Glenn Phillips of New Zealand scored an outstanding ton against Sri Lanka at the SCG and has stormed into the top 15 run scorers of the T20 World Cup 2022. Phillips now has 116 runs to his name and is in the 11th position in the most runs list.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most wickets list after Match 27

Wanindu Hasaranga retains his top spot in the most wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022. He picked up one wicket against New Zealand, giving away only 22 runs in his four overs. Hasaranga has now taken his tally to 10 wickets in six matches and averages 16.30 with the ball.

Maheesh Theekshana sits below his teammate in the list of most wickets. Theekshana grabbed the wicket of Finn Allen against New Zealand but was expensive, giving away 35 runs. The Lankan spinner has taken his tally to nine wickets in six matches and averages 16.33 with the ball.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands has picked up nine wickets in five matches and is third on the list of most wickets in the competition. The right-arm pacer averages 14.44 with the ball and is a key member of the Dutch side. He will look to add a few more to his tally when he takes the field against Pakistan on Sunday (October 30).

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes