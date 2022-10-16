T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Jan Frylinck and David Wiese lead the charts – Updated after Match 1

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 kicked off on October 16 and we had a cracking game to get things started. We witnessed a big upset in the opening game of the tournament as Namibia defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs to get off to a winning start at Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Namibian side didn’t have the best of starts as they were reeling at 43/3 at the end of the powerplay. The middle-order batters then stepped up and contributed. Cameos from Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit in the end helped them post 163 on the board.

In reply, the Lankan batters crumbled as they failed to adapt to the conditions. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the Namibian bowlers bowled beautifully and never allowed the Lankan batters to get going. Eventually, Sri Lanka were knocked over on 108 in 19 overs.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

JJ Smit scored 31* against Sri Lanka (Image: Getty)

Jan Frylinck of Namibia leads the most runs list after the conclusion of Match 1. Frylinck walked in to bat with the scoreboard reading 76/4 in 11.5 overs and changed the whole complexion of the match. He scored 44 off just 28 balls, helping his side post 163 on the board against Sri Lanka, which they defended successfully. Frylinck smashed four boundaries in his innings.

JJ Smit of Namibia sits below his teammate Frylinck on the most runs list. Smit arrived at the crease in the 15th over and played a sensational cameo to help his side post a very good total on the board. He hit two fours and as many sixes to remain unbeaten on 31 off just 16 balls. With this, the Namibian side got off to a winning start.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka is placed in third position on the most runs list of the T20 World Cup 2022. There was a collapse at the start of the chase, and Shanaka tried hard and scored 29 but couldn’t take his side across the line. He will hope that his side bounces back in their next outing.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 1

David Wiese is the current leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2022. Wiese bowled brilliantly and picked up two wickets, giving away only 16 runs in his four overs. He scalped the big wicket of Kusal Mendis in his very first over. He will be eager to stay atop in the upcoming games.

Bernard Scholtz bowled outstandingly for Namibia in their successful defense of 163. The left-arm spinner kept the Lankan batters under constant pressure and finished with figures of 2/18 in his four overs, which included the wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Jan Frylinck, after hitting 44 with the bat, starred with the ball too. The left-arm pacer hit the right areas and troubled the Lankan batters. He grabbed two wickets and gave away only 26 runs in his four overs, which helped them defend the total successfully.

