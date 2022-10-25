T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Pathum Nissanka enters top 3 run-scorers in the competition – Updated after Match 19

Match 19 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw Australia face Sri Lanka at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday in a Group 1 fixture. Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets to register their first win of the competition.

Bowling first, the Aussies did a fine job of restricting the Lankan side to 157 at the end of their 20 overs. Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 40 at the top of their order. The hosts picked up six wickets in the process.

In reply, the Australian batters struggled a bit but contributions from Aaron Finch (31* off 42 balls), Glenn Maxwell (23 off 12 balls) helped them get closer to the target. A sensational knock of 59* off just 18 balls from Marcus Stoinis helped them chase down the total in 16.3 overs. His knock comprised four fours and six maximums as he powered them to their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Kusal Mendis is the leading run-scorer in the competition (Image: Getty)

Kusal Mendis has retained his top position in the Most Runs List of the T20 World Cup 2022 after the conclusion of Match 19. Mendis missed out against Australia as he was dismissed on five by Pat Cummins. The Lankan opener has now taken his tally to 176 runs in five matches and sits comfortably at the top of the ladder.

Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands has averaged 45.67 in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The Dutch opener has smashed 137 runs in three games and sits below Mendis in the Most Runs List. He played a crucial role in the Dutch side's progress to the Super 12 stage and will look to add more in his next outing.

Pathum Nissanka played a very good knock against Australia. He struggled at the top of the order but scored a fighting 40 to help Sri Lanka post 157 on the board. Nissanka has jumped to the third spot and now has 137 runs in four games. Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe has 136 runs to his name and sits below Nissanka in the list of most runs at the tournament.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 19

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka didn’t have the best of games against Australia in Perth. He struggled for rhythm and conceded 53 runs in his three overs. He went wicketless but has nine wickets to his name in the competition and continues to top the list of the most wickets.

Bas de Leede continues to stay in the top three wicket-takers of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Dutch pacer has picked up nine wickets in four games so far and sits below Hasaranga. He has averaged 10.78 with the ball to pip Maheesh Theekshana.

Theekshana of Sri Lanka picked up a wicket against Australia but couldn’t help his side defend 157. Theekshana now has eight wickets to his name in five games and follows De Leede in the list of most wickets at the T20 World Cup 2022.

