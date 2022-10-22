T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sikandar Raza and Wanindu Hasaranga continue to lead the charts – Updated after Match 13

New Zealand beat Australia comprehensively by 89 runs in the first game of the Super 12 stage at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney on Saturday.

After being put in to bat first, contributions from Finn Allen (42), Devon Conway (92*), and James Neesham (26*) helped them post 200 on the board. Australia picked up three wickets in the process, with Josh Hazlewood finishing with two.

The Australian batters faltered in the chase as they failed to get going and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. As a result, they got bundled out on 111 in 17.1 overs. Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner were brilliant with the ball for New Zealand, finishing with three wickets apiece.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs List after the conclusion of Match 13 (1-5 positions)

Sikandar Raza is the current leading run-scorer in the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. He has scored 136 runs in three matches at an average of 45.33 and is playing a vital role for Zimbabwe in the competition.

Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands follows Raza in the list of most runs scored. The Dutch opener has smashed 129 runs in three matches and will look to add a few more in the upcoming games.

George Munsey of Scotland sits in third position, with 121 runs to his name in three games. He averaged 60.50 with the bat but will be disappointed on not getting any further chance to add to his tally of runs as the Scottish side got eliminated from the competition in the group stages.

Devon Conway of New Zealand was brilliant in the opening game of the Super 12 stage. Opening the batting, the southpaw scored 92* off just 58 balls. His knock comprised seven fours and two maximums and it helped New Zealand post 200 on the board, which they defended successfully.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets List after Match 13

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga continues to lead the Most Wickets List in the T20 World Cup 2022. Hasaranga has picked up seven wickets in three games at an average of nine. He has been troubling the opposition batters in the competition and will look to keep bowling in a similar fashion in the upcoming games.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands has also picked up seven wickets and sits below Hasaranga in the Most Wickets List. The Dutch pacer has averaged nine with the ball and has bowled economically so far. He played a big part in them qualifying for the Super 12s and will be eager to add a few more to his tally of seven wickets.

Alzarri Joseph picked up six wickets in three games and follows de Leede in the list. He was brilliant for West Indies but he won’t get any chance to add to his tally as the two-time T20 champions got knocked out of the competition in the group stages.

Blessing Muzarabani also has six wickets to his name and sits below Joseph on the list.

