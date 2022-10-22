T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sikandar Raza and Wanindu Hasaranga stay at the top – Updated after Match 14

England beat Afghanistan in the 14th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday (October 22) to kickstart their campaign on a winning note. The Perth Stadium in Perth hosted this exciting Group 1 fixture of the Super 12 stage of the competition.

Bowling first, the English bowlers did a fine job of knocking over Afghanistan on 112 in 19.4 overs. Sam Curran picked up a fifer and Ben Stokes and Mark Wood also chipped in with a couple of scalps. Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 32 for Afghanistan.

England's batters stepped up and backed their bowlers to chase down the total with 11 balls to spare. Liam Livingstone top-scored with 29 for them as they completed a convincing win over the Afghan side. Afghanistan managed to pick up five wickets but failed to defend the total.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Most runs list after the conclusion of Match 14

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza is the current leading run-scorer in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. He has scored 136 runs in three games and averages 45.33 with the bat. Raza has hit one fifty so far and is playing a crucial role for his side in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands has scored 129 runs in three games and sits below Raza in the list of most runs in the T20 World Cup 2022. The Dutch opener averages a hefty 64.50 with the bat and played a vital role in his side qualifying for the Super 12 stage of the competition.

George Munsey of Scotland finished the competition with 121 runs to his name. The Scottish side failed to seal a berth in the Super 12 stage and Munsey won’t get any more chances to add to his tally. Munsey averaged 60.50 with the bat and will be disappointed that he couldn’t help his side reach the next stage.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Sam Curran picked up a fifer against Afghanistan

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka has picked up seven wickets in T20 World Cup 2022 so far. He sits at the top of the most wickets list. He averages 9 with the ball and the leg-spinner has played a big role in Sri Lanka qualifying for the Super 12s.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands also has seven wickets to his name and sits below Hasaranga on the list. He averages an impressive 9.71 with the ball and is a vital member in the Dutch side. De Leede strikes at 7.7 and will look to add a few more to his tally in the upcoming games.

Alzarri Joseph and Blessing Muzarabani have six wickets apiece to their name and follow de Leede in the most wickets list.

Sam Curran of England starred in his side's win against Afghanistan. Curran bowled brilliantly and finished with figures of 5/10 in his 3.4 overs.

The left-arm quick became the first English bowler to pick up a fifer in T20Is and is fifth in the most wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022. He will look to carry forward his rich form with the ball against Ireland in England's next fixture.

