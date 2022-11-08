T20 World Cup 2022: "Multiply that by a million with India" - Nasser Hussain feels Rohit Sharma and Co. will be under extreme pressure against England

Nasser Hussain reckons that the pressure on India will be the highest during their upcoming high-voltage T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final clash against England. The former England skipper suggested that Rohit Sharma and Co. carry the expectations of a million people and cannot afford any slip-ups.

India and England will lock horns in the tournament's second semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10.

While India topped Group 1, England sneaked into the semi-finals owing to having a superior net run rate than Australia. England's last-over win against Sri Lanka sealed their spot in the last four.

In his column for the Daily Mail, The 54-year-old underlined India as a huge threat to England as the IPL experience gives them an edge. He wrote:

"India play more Twenty20 cricket than any other side because of the IPL and are tremendously talented and experienced at this form of the gIndia pose a huge threat to England in what will be a highly-anticipated semi-final here in Adelaide on Thursday.

"However, there is no doubt that they are under more pressure than any other side in the game. If you think England are under pressure, then multiply that by a million with India."

The inaugural World T20 champions have been on a roll, losing no bilateral T20I series since Rohit took charge as captain. Their only loss in the group stage came against South Africa.

"India need to be more dynamic if they are going to win World Cups" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hussain called for dynamism to turn around India's underperformance in the ICC events and lamented their timid cricket for not winning World Cups. He explained:

"You have to say they have underperformed in world tournaments. At times, they have played some timid cricket with the bat for the players they have and when working for Sky last summer, their former coach Ravi Shastri said that is something they have to change.

"India need to be more dynamic if they are going to win World Cups and that is where Suryakumar Yadav — or SKY as he is known — has been so important."

India haven't won an ICC event since the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

