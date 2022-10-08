T20 World Cup 2022: "My crush" - Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja poses with his beloved horse 

Team India's talismanic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is known for his fondness for horses and has several of them at his royal bungalow in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

On Saturday, October 8, the all-rounder took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of himself with his beloved horse. Interestingly, what caught the attention of many fans was that the cricket star labeled the horse as his crush.

He captioned the post:

"My crush🐎😍"

Jadeja's followers gave his latest snaps a big thumbs up, flooding the post with likes and comments. Notably, his pet horses are a regular feature on his social media accounts, and he has been seen riding them on several occasions.

Ravindra Jadeja is currently out of action due to a knee injury

Jadeja is set to remain out of action for several months due to a knee injury. The 33-year-old sustained the injury during the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE earlier this year.

The senior player featured in just two matches at the continental tournament before being ruled out. He underwent successful surgery for his knee injury last month and shared the news on social media.

Following the surgery, he posted:

"The surgery was successful. 🙌 There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to 🏏 soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes 🙏."

Jadeja is set to miss the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 due to the knee injury. The showpiece event will take place in Australia later this month and the Men in Blue are scheduled to take on Pakistan in their opening fixture. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will host this much-anticipated clash on Sunday, October 23.

The all-rounder's absence could hamper the side, given that he has been a consistent performer for Team India with both bat and ball across formats.

