T20 World Cup 2022: "My goal this year is to come here and grab a catch which would be one of the best ones of my career" - Hardik Pandya hopes to cash in on his return to full fitness

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya aims to claim one of the best catches of his career over the course of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. The Baroda-born cricketer, who is arguably one of India's finest fielders, has taken several stunning catches to date.

Primarily known for his fielding near the boundary, Pandya has saved plenty of runs and is one of the most dependable catchers in the side. He has had to remain careful since returning from a long injury layoff, but with him now playing as an all-rounder, his fitness is not a cause for concern anymore.

Revealing that he aims to claim a catch that will find a place in his long list of exceptional catches, Pandya said in a video released by the BCCI:

"My goal this year is to come here and grab a catch which would be one of the best ones of my career. I am preparing for that."

The all-rounder has his task cut out, with his teammate Virat Kohli claiming a stunning catch at long-on in the first warm-up contest against Australia on Monday, October 17 at The Gabba in Brisbane. Kohli and Pandya are often stationed not far from each other in the deep, with their speed and athleticism often complementing each other.

"Yes, I was a natural, but for me, I want to be exceptional in the field" - Hardik Pandya

The all-rounder had to cut down on his bowling due to his recurring back injury, rendering him a pure batter for both national side as well as his franchise. He took some time away from the team post the T20 World Cup 2021 and made his comeback following a triumphant Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Pandya has donned a responsible role in the batting order and has bowled his full quota of overs without much difficulty on a consistent basis.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau #AUSvIND What a catch from Pandya and it's the substitute Chahal with the big wicket! What a catch from Pandya and it's the substitute Chahal with the big wicket! 😮 #AUSvIND https://t.co/1DTMwZ5z4t

Explaining that his current fitness status allows him to spend more time enhancing his fielding, Pandya said:

"Luckily, god has been kind, my fitness has gone up and now I am able to spend a lot of time on my fielding as well. Yes, I was a natural, but for me, I want to be exceptional in the field."

He continued:

"So now, luckily with Dilip sir, our fielding coach, I am able to get those difficult drills, the easy ones I am still catching it, but the Hardik I knew used to dive around and stop the ball from 2 meters away as well."

The all-rounder will next be seen in action during Team India's second and final warm-up game against New Zealand on Wednesday, October 19.

Is explosive athlete Pandya one of the greatest fielders India have ever produced? Let us know what you think.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes