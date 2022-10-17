T20 World Cup 2022: "No point in scoring runs that just go in your records" - Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes it is important to focus on scoring runs that help the team win instead of thinking about personal milestones. While speaking to Star Sports, he was asked how star batters like Virat Kohli should approach the T20 World Cup.

Gambhir opined that the focus of these star batters shouldn't just be on getting half-centuries or hundreds. He feels these players should think about making meaningful contributions, even if they come in small quantities.

Here's what Gautam Gambhir said:

"The mindset of scoring runs, and effective ones, with the help of which your team wins. No point in scoring runs that just go in your records or fifties or hundreds. Even if you make 40 or even 20, make it at such a rate that it helps your team post 170-180. And if you're chasing, make sure that it takes the pressure off your middle order."

"Individual records don't matter in such tournaments" - Gautam Gambhir on the T20 World Cup

Elaborating on his point, Gambhir highlighted how big players are remembered for winning trophies and not for the number of runs they have scored. Gambhir himself is remembered for two stunning knocks - 75 in the 2007 T20 World Cup final and 97 in the 2011 World Cup final.

Speaking about this, he stated:

"When you go in such tournaments, you have to keep your personal records at home. Individual records don't matter in such tournaments. Even if you score 200 runs in the tournament and your team wins, that will be your legacy. But if you score 500 runs and the team gets knocked out, then those runs are of no use."

Can Virat Kohli replicate his sensational performances in the 2014 and 2016 editions of the T20 World Cup Down Under? Let us know in the comments.

