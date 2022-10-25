T20 World Cup 2022: "Pakistani players need to have a better understanding of the laws" - Salman Butt on free hit fiasco against India

Salman Butt believes that Pakistani cricketers must take classes to understand the cricketing laws correctly to avoid confusion on the field.

The former Pakistan captain was referring to the incident when Virat Kohli ran three runs after being bowled off a free-hit in the final over of India's run chase in the T20 World Cup 2022 contest on Sunday, October 23.

He suggested that Pakistan have experienced umpires like Aleem Dar and Hasan Raza who could help out their players with the rules. Butt mentioned that this would ensure that Babar Azam and Co. wouldn't be confused when a situation like Kohli's free-hit arises again in the future.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

"Pakistani players need to have a better understanding of the laws. We have umpires like Aleem Dar and Hasan Raza along with other officials who can help the team with that.

"The players should take these classes and clear their doubts by asking questions. Because while these scenarios are rare, they can occur anytime in pressure situations."

A number of Pakistani fans took to social media, suggesting that India were wrongly awarded three runs off the free-hit. However, Kohli and Dinesh Karthik were well within their right to go for the runs as per the rules because the ball was still in play.

"Nobody is talking about these errors" - Salman Butt on Pakistan's team selection

Butt went on to say that the Pakistan think tank erred tactically by playing just three seamers against India. He emphasized that they must add an extra fast bowler to their starting XI, considering the seam-friendly conditions in Australia.

The 38-year-old pointed out how everyone is just creating controversies, rather than pinpointing the actual errors that cost them the game against India. He added:

"The one thing that Pakistan need to improve is their team selection. You are playing in Australia, there has been a lot of rain, the weather is quite cold, and yet they didn't play a fourth seamer in these conditions. Nobody is talking about these errors."

The Babar Azam-led side will next be seen in action on Thursday, October 27. Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in Perth in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

