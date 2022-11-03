T20 World Cup 2022: "People should stop crying over it" - Danish Kaneria on no-ball drama involving Virat Kohli during India's match vs Bangladesh

Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria recently highlighted how several fans complained that Virat Kohli was awarded a no-ball just because he asked for it during India's T20 World Cup 2022 match against Bangladesh on Wednesday, November 2.

Bangladeshi pacer Hasan Mahmud's final ball of the 16th over was deemed a no-ball by square leg umpire Marais Erasmus, given that it was his second bouncer of the over.

However, many fans have claimed that the decision went in India's favor because Kohli had pressurized the on-field officials by demanding a no-ball. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria pointed out that it was a fair call by the umpire, urging people to stop crying over it.

The former leg spinner suggested that Kohli had just reminded the umpire that it was the second bouncer of the particular over. Kaneria explained:

"A lot of people have spoken about the umpire giving a no-ball after Virat Kohli asked for it. The same umpire also officiated during the India-Pakistan game, where a similar incident had occured.

"While there has been a lot of debate over it, if you look at that over, it was the second bouncer that was adjudged a no-ball. At times, umpires forget that they have already given one for the over. So Virat just reminded the umpire that it was the second bouncer. I'd just say that people should stop crying over it."

Notably, Kohli continued his stellar form with the bat in the ongoing showpiece event by slamming his third half-century. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 64 off 44 deliveries against Bangladesh.

"Virat Kohli is known as the king for a reason" - Danish Kaneria on the Indian batter's superlative show the bat

Kaneria lauded Kohli for delivering yet another impactful batting performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup, mentioning that the champion player thoroughly deserves the moniker 'king'.

The former Pakistan cricketer stated that Kohl's knock was crucial for the Men in Blue as it guided them to a 184-run total. Kaneria added that the star batter paced his innings really well and batted until the end to give his team the upper hand, saying:

"Virat Kohli is known as the king for a reason. He built his innings really well and as we know, he has a great record in Adelaide. He stayed there till the end and contributed significantly with the bat, helping the side reach an impressive total."

Rohit Sharma and Co. secured a stunning five-wicket win over Bangladesh in a last-ball thriller. Following their victory, they have moved to the top of the standings in Group 2 with six points from four fixtures.

