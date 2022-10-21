T20 World Cup 2022: [Pictures] “Chak de India” – Rishabh Pant poses with Rohit Sharma and Co. at government house in Melbourne

Stylish Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant shared the latest clips of the Men in Blue's visit to the government house in Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The southpaw could be seen posing alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya in multiple pictures shared on Instagram. The Men in Blue looked dapper in formal suits as they posed for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Pant captioned:

“Alexa, play chak de India.”

Rohit and Co. will begin their Super 12 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23.

The Men in Blue will look to win only their second T20 World Cup trophy after a 15-year gap. They are also yet to lift an ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian team at the Government House in Melbourne. Indian team at the Government House in Melbourne. https://t.co/GQtuWeh9Ve

“He may not be able to find a place” – Sunil Gavaskar on Rishabh Pant’s place in the playing XI against Pakistan

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar feels wicketkeeper-batter Pant is unlikely to find a place in India's playing XI against Babar Azam and Co.

He, however, said that the Delhi-born cricketer might get a chance to bat at No.6 if India decides to play only four specialist seamers in the opening Super 12 clash on Sunday.

Pant last played in practice games against Western Australia. He failed to impress twice, managing nine runs each in both innings.

Speaking to Star Sports show Cricket Live, Gavaskar said:

"It's just that maybe, if they decide to go with six bowlers, with Hardik Pandya being the sixth bowler, then he (Pant) may not be able to find a place."

He added:

“If they decide to go with Hardik Pandya as a fifth bowler, then Rishabh Pant has an opportunity to bat at number six and Karthik maybe at number seven, followed by the four bowlers. So, that could well happen, we just have to wait and see.”

Rohit and Co. will be keen to avenge the five-wicket loss against Pakistan they suffered at the 2022 Asia Cup.

India are named in the same group as Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and a couple of qualifiers will join them for the Super 12 stage.

India squad for T20WC: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Shami.

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes