T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia vs Sri Lanka Match 19

Australia faced Sri Lanka in the 19th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. The Perth Stadium hosted this exciting Group 1 contest, where Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets to grab their first win of the tournament.

After being asked to bat first, the Lankan side finished their innings on 157/6. Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 40 at the top of the order. In reply, the Australian side chased down the total in 16.3 overs, thanks to a sensational knock from Marcus Stoinis (59* off 18 balls). Aaron Finch also remained unbeaten on 31 to take the hosts across the line.

With this win, Australia have grabbed their first points after suffering a proper beating in their opening fixture against New Zealand. The defending champions are now placed fourth in the points table in Group 1 and have a net run rate of -1.555.

Sri Lanka sit above Australia despite losing their fixture against the hosts. They have a net run rate of 0.450 and have two points under their belt.

New Zealand continue to top the table in Group 1 with two points to their name. England also have two points to their name and follow the Kiwis. The Kiwis have a net run rate of +4.450 as opposed to +0.620 for the English side.

Afghanistan and Ireland are yet to win a single game in the T20 World Cup 2022. The Afghan side is placed in fifth position whereas the Irish side languishes at the bottom of the points table. They will be eager to move up the table in their upcoming games.

Marcus Stoinis’ blitz helps Australia grab their first win of T20 World Cup 2022

Stoinis in action during the Australia v Sri Lanka game at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

While Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 40 for Lanka, Charith Asalanka played a good cameo of 38* off 25 balls. Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, and Glenn Maxwell each picked up a wicket.

In reply, the Australian batters kept the required run rate under control. They fell behind a bit in the middle overs but Marcus Stoinis walked in at No. 5 and played an outstanding knock. Stoinis registered the fastest T20I fifty by an Australian batter off just 17 balls as he smacked four fours and six sixes.

Aaron Finch struggled for timing but remained unbeaten as he supported Stoinis nicely from the other end.

