T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after England vs Ireland Match 20

England squared off against Ireland in the 20th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne hosted this exciting contest where Ireland beat England by five runs on the DLS method.

After being asked to bat first, the Irish side posted 157 on the board, thanks to Andrew Balbirnie who scored 62 at the top of the order. The English side while chasing kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were 105/5 at the end of 14.3 overs before rain arrived and the remaining game was washed out. This resulted in Ireland winning the game by 5 runs on the DLS method.

With this, Ireland grabbed their first points of the Super 12 stage and move to the fourth position. They pip the Australian side on the net run rate who also have two points to their name. Afghanistan are yet to win a single game in this competition and are reeling at the bottom of the points table of Group 1.

New Zealand continues to top the table. They have two points to their name and have a healthy net run rate of +4.450. Sri Lanka have won one game and lost one and are placed below the Kiwis in the points table. They have a net run rate of +0.450. England suffered a loss against Ireland and couldn’t carry forward the winning momentum. They are placed third in the points table with two points under their belt.

Andrew Balbirnie leads from the front as Ireland beat England at the MCG

Updated Points Table after Match 20 (Image Courtesy: www.t20worldcup.com)

The Irish side was asked to bat first and Andrew Balbirnie played a fantastic knock at the top of the order. He brought up his fifty and was well-supported by Harry Tector (34) from the other end. Balbirnie departed on 62 and it led to a collapse as the Irish side was knocked over on 157 in 19.2 overs. Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone picked up three wickets apiece for England. Sam Curran also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

England didn’t have the best of starts to the chase as they lost three wickets inside the powerplay. Dawid Malan along with Harry Brook tried to resurrect the innings but the latter fell on 18. Malan departed on 35 in trying to up the ante. Moeen Ali played a good cameo of 24* off 12 balls but rain arrived in the 15th over and no further play was possible. England were behind of the DLS par score by 5 runs and as a result lost the fixture. Joshua Little bowled beautifully up front for the Irish side and finished with figures of 3/16 in his three overs. With this, Ireland handed England their first loss of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 272 votes