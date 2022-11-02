T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Bangladesh Match 35

There was another close contest in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday. India beat Bangladesh in the 35th game of the competition to go top of their group.

After being asked to bat first, India scored 184-6, thanks to fifties from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. In response, Bangladesh got off to a flying start, but the rain arrived to stymie their momentum. The revised target according to the DLS method was 151 runs in 16 overs. The game went down to the wire, and the Men in Blue held their nerves to win by five runs.

With the win, India have jumped to the top of the table of Group 2. They have now won three of four games and have six points. They have a net run rate of +0.730 and have boosted their chances of qualifying for the semifinals.

South Africa have slipped to second but remain the only unbeaten side in the T20 World Cup, with five points in three games. Below them sit Bangladesh, who suffered a loss against India at the Adelaide Oval. They had a good chance to go top of the table but now only have four points.

Zimbabwe are fourth in the points table with three points and a healthy net run rate of -0.313. Pakistan sit below Zimbabwe in the points table with only two points. The Netherlands also have managed only one win out of four and sit at the bottom of the standings.

India win thriller against Bangladesh to go top of table

Updated Points Table after Match 35 (Image Courtesy: www.t20worldcup.com)

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bowl first. India lost captain Rohit Sharma early, but KL Rahul along with Virat Kohli built a solid partnership.

Rahul found his touch with an explosive fifty. Following his dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav came in played a good cameo of 30 off 16. That laid a solid foundation. Kohli remained unbeaten on 64 off 44 to help his team to a competitive total. Hasan Mahmud picked up three wickets for Bangladesh.

Chasing a mammoth total, Bangladesh got off to a sensational start. Litton Das, opening the batting, played some fabulous strokes and raced to his fifty in no time. They were 66/0 at the end of seven overs before rain arrived. After a short delay, the revised target for Bangladesh was 151 runs in 16 overs.

The rain break helped India, as Das fell early, and Bangladesh kept picking wickets at regular intervals. With 20 required from the last over, Arshdeep Singh held his nerve as India won by five runs. Arshdeep and Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets apiece.

