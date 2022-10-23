T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Pakistan Match 16

The 16th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was a nail-biting contest, where India beat their arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was the first fixture of Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan scored 159/8, thanks to fifties from Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets apiece for India. In response, the Indian top order faltered, but chase-master Virat Kohli stepped up as his unbeaten 82 off 53 took his team to an improbable win off the last ball of the game.

India have started their T20 World Cup campaign with a sensational win. In a game that went down to the wire, the Men in Blue held their nerves to win by four wickets. They're now top of the table in Group 2, while Pakistan are bottom following this loss.

Bowling first, India set the tone early in the innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh bowled brilliantly and moved the ball both ways, troubling the Pakistan batters.

After the early loss of the openers, Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed took some time to settle in before building a partnership to steady the innings. Ahmed took on the Indian bowlers, especially the spinners, playing some beautiful strokes to brought up his fifty. His departure, though, triggered a mini collapse.

Nevertheless, Masood stood tall at the other end as he brought up his maiden T20 World Cup fifty as Pakistan finished with a fighting total of 159-8. All eight wickets were taken by the Indian pacers, with Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya taking three apiece. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami chipped in with a wicket apiece.

In response, India got off to a worst possible start, as they were reeling at 31-4 after 6.1 overs. Virat Kohli along with Hardik Pandya started the recovery work. Kohli was in business again as he notched up his fifty and teed off as the required rate mounted.

With 48 needed in the last three overs, Kohli played some sensational strokes and took the game to the last over. With 16 required from the last over, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz felt the pressure. He sent down some freebies, including a no-ball and a couple of wides as India won off the final ball. Kohli was deservedly awarded the Man of the Match.

