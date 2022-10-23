T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Ireland vs Sri Lanka Match 15

The 15th match of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw Sri Lanka beat Ireland comprehensively by nine overs to start their Super 12 stage. Bellerive Oval in Hobart hosted the contest.

After electing to bat first, the Irish batters struggled to get to 128 by the end of 20 overs, losing eight wickets in the process.

Sri Lanka's top-order contributed heavily as they made a mockery of the chase as they chased down the total in 15 overs.

With this nine-wicket win, Sri Lanka opened their account in the Super 12 stage. They gained two points and jumped to second position in the Group 1 points table.

They have boosted their net run rate to +2.467 but sit below New Zealand, who have a net run rate of +4.450. They beat Australia comprehensively in their opening fixture to go to the top of the table.

England won their opening fixture against Afghanistan and have two points to their name as well. They have a net run rate of +0.620 and sit below Sri Lanka in the points table.

Afghanistan are fourth, with Ireland in fifth position and Australia at the bottom of the T20 World Cup Group 1 table following their heavy defeat to New Zealand.

Kusal Mendis shines in Sri Lanka’s thumping T20 World Cup win over Ireland

Updated Points Table after Match 15 (Image Courtesy: www.t20worldcup.com)

The Irish batters failed to get going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the T20 World Cup match. Paul Stirling (34) and Harry Tector (45) contributed but there were no significant contributions from other batters as they finished on 128/8.

Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up two wickets to help limit Ireland to a low total.

In reply, the Lankan openers in Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva got them off to a flying start.

De Silva was dismissed on 31 but Mendis brought up his fifty. He remained unbeaten on 68 and was well-supported by Charith Asalanka (31*) as they chased down the total in 15 overs to win their opening T20 World Cup Super-12 game by nine wickets.

